That survival thriller series is still clawing together a third season that will premiere on Showtime sometime in Winter 2025, and recently, the first season has taken off like a shot on Netflix, which is of course building more interest for that third season that will surface on Showtime. Yet the second season isn’t currently streamable on Netflix. Yet.

Netflix did it again. That is to say, a series from a cable network/another streaming service has begun to build a cult-hit-level audience after surfacing on Netflix. Among many other examples, this was the case with Suits from USA Network, You from Lifetime, and Your Honor from Showtime, and that premium cable network is enjoying the same phenomenon with Yellowjackets.

Will Yellowjackets Season 2 Stream On Netflix Anytime Soon?

Currently, Netflix has not provided an answer to that question. It’s likely that Showtime will first announce a Season 3 premiere date before Netflix accordingly reveals a Season 2 streaming date (probably with the latter date being slightly ahead of the former one), which is how other franchises have handled successive seasons while shows are still running.

However, the second season is already available to stream on Paramount+ With Showtime, which will also stream the third season episodes when they arrive on Showtime. The going rate? $12.99 per month with a one-week free trial. If you’re a Hulu subscriber and don’t wish to deal with a separate login, Hulu also has Paramount+ with Showtime as a $12.99 per month add-on.

In any event, the second season is calling viewers’ names with the show’s growing mythology and the threat of cannibalism, along with Christina Ricci having the time of her life. It’s an odd, intense, and gruesome combination, and people are growing more hooked thanks to Netflix.