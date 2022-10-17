Jack Harlow’s video for “Like A Blade Of Grass” from his album Come Home The Kids Miss You is simple but effective, putting the focus squarely on the song’s target audience. Since the song is a classic “for the ladies jam” of the kind that was popping on the radio when Harlow was in grade school — think Bow Wow, B2K, or other 106 & Park staples — it only makes sense that he spends the tour footage-centered video serenading the femme concertgoers in the front row. Naturally, they know all the words and sing right back at him.

The song is the fourth single from Harlow’s album after “Nail Tech,” “First Class,” and “Churchill Downs,” and the footage comes from his tour, fittingly also called the Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which wrapped up on Sunday, October 16 in Atlanta. While on the tour, he co-hosted The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon, sharing his “rapper origin story,” which consisting mainly of getting jeered off the stage during his fifth grade talent show for performing Fergie.

Jack is set to return to 30 Rock later this month to host Saturday Night Live, where he’ll also pull double duty as the musical guest.

Watch Jack Harlow’s “Like A Blade Of Grass” video above.

