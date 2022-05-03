Need some good news?! We’ve got it. Your favorite pranksters from Jackass are heading back to the small screen for various shenanigans and cringey stunts. This is just what we need right now.

After the success of the fourth movie Jackass Forever, Paramount+ is bringing the boys back to TV for a new series. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said, “Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+.” The antics in question will likely include more giant waterslides and jumping into cactus fields. So like, normal stuff.

The announcement comes after Netflix acquired the upcoming Jackass 4.5, an extended version of Jackass Forever, which hits the site on May 20th. It’s unclear who will return for the new series, but the latest installment introduced a handful of new crew members who are willing and eager to engage in potentially dangerous stunts.

The original Jackass tv series ran on MTV for three seasons beginning in 2000 before becoming a cult classic. While Jackass veteran and leader Johnny Knoxville revealed he would be retiring from “big stunts” after his decades of stunts and 16 concussions, there is still an opportunity for him to star in the series and force all the newbies to do the big ones. Or maybe Eric Andre will step in for him. The opportunities are endless!