How was your 2022? Unless your answer is “one of the Spice Girls thinks I’m a d*ckhead,” you had a better year than James Corden.

The Late Late Show host was called a “tiny Cretin of a man” by Balthazar owner Keith McNally for being an “abusive customer” to his restaurant staff. Corden was also embroiled in multiple joke-stealing controversies, and Mel B accused him of being a “d*ckhead.” No wonder he’s retiring from the late-night show in 2023.

But that’s next year. 2022 couldn’t end without one more celebrity calling out him by name. This time, it’s Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who believes Corden copied his set for The Late Late Show.

“I don’t feel totally part of the [late-night host] group. I’ve been on late-night TV for 13 years,” Cohen said on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “There was a big photo shoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late-night talk show hosts, and they left me out of it. But they added in James Corden, who wasn’t even on the air yet, and Trevor Noah, who had just started.”

Cohen argues that Watch What Happens Live has “redefined what the late-night talk show is,” to the point where other shows steal from him. “It was the first bar on late night, James Corden got a bar. James Corden wound up kind of…” the boozy New Year’s host said before Bozzi finished the sentence for him: “Ripping off your set.” Cohen continued, “There you go. So, it is what it is.”

The only way Corden’s 2022 could have gone worse is if he played Dr. Michael Morbius.

