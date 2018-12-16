Getty Image

American Pie and Orange is the New Black star Jason Biggs is no stranger to controversy when it comes to Twitter. Several years ago, he caught flack for tweeting about a dead Bachelorette contestant and also made a bad Malaysian Airlines joke a few years back only an hour after one of their planes crashed (he subsequently had a meltdown over the backlash and was eventually forced to apologize).

What many may not not realize, however, is that it Jason Biggs’ tasteless tweets eventually got him fired from a job, which has had the effect of changing the way he’s tweeted since (he actually spends more time on Instagram these days). “I got in trouble [on Twitter] a lot,” he said during this week’s live episode of The Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. “And I took the stance for a long time of, like, ‘whatever, f**k you, I’m not doing anything wrong. And mind you, this sort of coincided with my last years of drinking [Biggs is now sober.] My brain was pickled, and I definitely had a sort of combative side to me that I think the booze and drugs obviously” exacerbated the problem.

“I was let go from a job,” Biggs confessed. “It was for real. I’m fine with it now, but I think it really f**ked me up. And for awhile, initially, I didn’t think I did anything wrong … but the truth of the matter is, I f**king did it … it f**ked me up.”