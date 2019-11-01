Jason Momoa Felt ‘Cheated’ By Khal Drogo’s Death On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Khal Drogo only appeared in nine episodes of Game of Thrones (10, if you include Daenerys’ vision in the House of the Undying), but he’s still one of the show’s most popular characters. That’s partially because he ripped a dude tongue’s out through his throat, which is always fun, but it’s also due to Jason Momoa’s powerful performance. The guy has a unique presence, and his role on Thrones led to later roles in Aquaman, as the leading man of aqua, and the Apple TV+ series See, which premieres today.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Momoa told Metro about his role. “I’ve always felt like I’ve been cheated in a lot of the things I’ve done. You try to show a little bit of color in there, you know, with Conan, but no one wants to see Conan crying, and with Drogo, he died before any of that stuff could happen. In Frontier, all his family were killed and it was about the revenge of it all. In this, it’s just beautiful because you see the whole arc.”

It must be weird to be so heavily associated with Thrones, one of the most popular series of all-time, when you were in fewer than 15 percent of the show. It’s like Tom Brady’s backup winning a Super Bowl ring. But See is Momoa’s show; he’s first billed and front and center in all the marketing. Maybe stay aware from weird witches, though.

(Via Metro)