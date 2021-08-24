Dave Bautista thinks he and Jason Momoa can be the next Riggs and Murtaugh.

Last week, the Guardians of the Galaxy star tweeted, “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.” It’s an intriguing idea: Bautista and Momoa are big action boys who are adept at comedy, and David Leitch directed John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and the upcoming Bullet Train, about a speeding train full of assassins. This movie needs to happen ASAP.

Momoa, for one, is down.

“I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’ We love each other, you know, obviously we met on See, we’re on Dune together, so I said absolutely,” the Aquaman actor said on The Late Late Show. “And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.” Momoa has the dynamics figured out (“Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts… Both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film. He’ll be grumpy, I’ll be charming”), but he needs helps with a title.

Hmm. Let’s see. It’s a murder mystery set in Hawaii. How about “The White Lotus“?