Well, that moved quickly. After The White Lotus creator Mike White recently revealed that discussions for a second season were happening, but were “unresolved” at the moment, HBO has officially confirmed that the show all your cool friends are talking about is returning for a second “installment.” While initially announced as a limited series, The White Lotus — which airs its first season finale this weekend — will now become an anthology as the next chapter will involve new guests and a new location, according to HBO:

With the finale episode debuting this Sunday, THE WHITE LOTUS is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max. The next chapter of THE WHITE LOTUS leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Shortly, before the season two renewal was confirmed, White spoke to Entertainment Weekly where he revealed the reasoning behind switching to a new location if HBO gives the green light on the next installment, which we now know is a “go.”

“We would go somewhere different because there’s no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic,” White said. “So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something. Which would be fun too, because we could get into culture clash ideas and stuff like that.” So the gears are already turning, it appears. This is good news.

