HBO

Game of Thrones changed the lives of everyone involved. It turned nobodies, like Emilia Clarke, into somebodies; it made longtime English and European thespians, like the slightly confused Charles Dance, become household names. In short, a lot has changed since it first went to air. And to show demonstrate the passage of time, Jason Momoa, as caught by Entertainment Weekly, posted an old picture on Instagram of him when he was a little broke.

Momoa’s Khal Drogo was only on the first two seasons, but he was memorable enough that, when the actor hosted SNL this past season they exhumed the warrior for a GoT sketch. So the photo is quite old. It shows him laughing as he lays in the back of a van. The explanation: That the show went on a “little break.” But Momoa wasn’t what he is now. So he and his best friend, the filmmaker Brian Andrew Mendoza, pulled a Plan B:

“We were to [sic] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.”

Good times! Momoa says he posted the picture because he’s “homesick.” Surely he’s had GoT on the brain of late, as has everyone. Perhaps he even watched The Last Watch, the HBO documentary about the final season that aired Sunday night that featured, among other things, the sight of Kit Harington breaking down after learning about [SPOILER].

(Via EW)