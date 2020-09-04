Either Jason Momoa is confirming rumors that he’s joining Netflix’s The Witcher universe, or the Aquaman star just really likes to troll fans and his Justice League co-star Henry Cavill.

After Netflix announced that a live-action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin is in the works, rumors began swirling that Momoa was being approached for the lead role of the very first Witcher. While We Got This Covered was the first to report the casting rumor, that was over two weeks ago, and it appeared to be mostly fan speculation. However, on Thursday night, Momoa slipped a humorous message to Cavill into his latest Instagram story.

You can see the screencap below:

For the record, the image is a fan Photoshop and not official art from Netflix, although it does show that Momoa would look right at home in the slowly expanding The Witcher universe. Again, his casting is speculation at this point, but this latest move by the actor seems to suggest that there could be something going on behind the scenes. The Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, which first broke the news of Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hijvu joining the cast, claims to have an insider source who says Netflix is pursuing Momoa for the prequel series, but “the deal has yet to be finalized.”

Here’s the official synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

(Via Jason Momoa on Instagram)