‘Flush With Cash’: Jean-Ralphio’s Greatest ‘Parks And Recreation’ Hits

Parks & Recreation’s Jean-Ralphio Saperstein is an eccentric dude (to say the least). This sometimes means that instead of talking to you he sings what he’s feeling — but it’s okay because he’s got pipes. And whatever he’s spouting off is usually comedy gold, e.g. how he “got hit by a Lexus” or how his sister Mona-Lisa is “the worst person in the world.” So here’s my pitch, a Tom Haverford, Jean-Ralphio album Flush with Cash featuring Ginuwine and R. Kelly. With a follow up Broadway musical entitled Eating Dolphins and Hanging Out with Lady-Singers about the trials and tribulations of young Pawnee entrepreneurs, because Broadway is dope.
Until then, in honor of Ben Schwartz’s birthday today, may I present Jean-Ralphio’s Greatest Hits album. I hope you brought a change of clothes because your eyes are about to piss tears.
1. “Technically I’m homeless”
2. “The Boss Rap”
3. “Open Minded as Hell”
4. “The Dopest Little Shorty in All Pawnee”
5. “I Got Run Over By a Lexus”
The original appearance, complete with the full line, “Normally I’d say no, but thank God my grandfather just died, because I am FLUSH WITH CASH!” absolutely destroys me every time.
The one where he gets hired then promptly fired from the accounting firm is my favorite.
[youtu.be]
Am I the only person who finds this character annoying?
Yes.
doubtful, because he is.
hes supposed to be annoying….thats the point…so he’s doing his job well
don’t ask the question, if you don’t like the answers.
Is this the first time you’ve seen Jean-Ralphio?? You’re definitely in the minority, pal. He isn’t supposed to be a likeable character but he plays him so wonderfully obnoxious he became a fan favorite. If he were a regular cast member it wouldn’t work, but in small doses he’s awesome.
He’s definitely not, [i1080.photobucket.com]
It took some time, but he’s grown on me. Now I love him, just in small doses. I wouldn’t want to see him in every episode. Craig is the only one I don’t like because he’s the {singing} wooooorst.
You are not alone…
The look on Chris’ face when JR invited him to the threesome, kills me. I thought the ‘That was hilarious’ with his sister was my favourite until I saw ‘Student loans are a bitch’.
Sort of a foursome.
[www.youtube.com]
You’ll get whiplash if you watch P&R and THEN House of Lies because why is Jean-Ralphio having sex with Jane from Happy Endings? #doesnotcompute
wait, WHAT??!?!
His character (Clyde) bumped uglies with her character (whose name I can’t remember because it doesn’t matter).
(This is proof I’m the only person who watches House of Lies.)
I think you mean “House of Pies.”
I’m sorry everybody, but the best Sapperstein singing clip is when Mona-Lisa clayms that Ecstasy takes “Forever to leave my system” best clip ever… can’t find it anywhere though
claims*