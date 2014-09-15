‘Flush With Cash’: Jean-Ralphio’s Greatest ‘Parks And Recreation’ Hits

Parks & Recreation’s Jean-Ralphio Saperstein is an eccentric dude (to say the least). This sometimes means that instead of talking to you he sings what he’s feeling — but it’s okay because he’s got pipes. And whatever he’s spouting off  is usually comedy gold, e.g. how he “got hit by a Lexus” or how his sister Mona-Lisa is “the worst person in the world.” So here’s my pitch, a Tom Haverford, Jean-Ralphio album Flush with Cash featuring Ginuwine and R. Kelly. With a follow up Broadway musical entitled Eating Dolphins and Hanging Out with Lady-Singers about the trials and tribulations of young Pawnee entrepreneurs, because Broadway is dope.

Until then, in honor of Ben Schwartz’s birthday today, may I present Jean-Ralphio’s Greatest Hits album. I hope you brought a change of clothes because your eyes are about to piss tears.

1. “Technically I’m homeless”

2. “The Boss Rap”

3. “Open Minded as Hell”

4. “The Dopest Little Shorty in All Pawnee”

5. “I Got Run Over By a Lexus”

