Back in September, AMC announced that The Walking Dead would come to end in Season 11, which the network extended to 24 episodes that will run into late 2022. After spending over a decade as AMC’s top series, it made sense that the zombie show was finally coming in for a landing, and surely, the showrunners had been preparing to draw things to a close. However, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has made some comments in a recent interview that seem to suggest that AMC pulled the plug on The Walking Dead and basically forced the creative team to wrap things up. According to Morgan, the showrunners had plans that went beyond Season 11, and they were just as shocked by the show ending as the cast and crew.

In other words, it sounds a lot like The Walking Dead was canceled. Via Collider:

The news, when we got it in the middle of the pandemic, was a complete surprise, not only to me and the rest of the actors, but to everybody involved in the show from production. Scott Gimple and Angela Kang had no idea either. It came from nowhere and there was such a huge pivot. I think they had Season 11 all mapped out, where they were going to go, and suddenly it became, ‘We also have to close the story, in a way.’ It took everybody by surprise, so it was a massive pivot.

Morgan is currently filming the final season of The Walking Dead in Georgia, which will take an entire year to complete. And judging by his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor is barely a few months into production and is already running into trouble. After taking a few too many weed gummies while settling into his home for the next year, Morgan woke up to find out he had custom-built a new Tesla online and put a down payment on the six-figure vehicle while high out of his mind. “This was a very bad mistake,” he told Kimmel before walking through the sheepish phone call he had to make to Tesla to get out of purchasing the pricey electric car.

