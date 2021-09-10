TV

Jennifer Aniston Did A Super Awkward BBC Interview That Left Viewers Divided Over Who Was In The Wrong

by: Twitter

In an almost on-brand moment considering she was promoting The Morning Show Season 2, Jennifer Aniston left BBC viewers scratching their heads after an awkward exchange with The One Show host Jermaine Jenas. While appearing alongside her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Aniston was seemingly cut off by Jenas, and her reaction has people divided over who was in the wrong.

It all happened as Aniston described experiencing the intense early morning grind that talk show hosts go through … only to have Jenas abruptly toss a question at Witherspoon who took the whole thing in stride. Via The New York Post:

“Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” he said, at which Aniston appeared stunned.

“Did I sell that to you?’” Aniston uncomfortably asked, to which Jenas responded, “A little bit, a little bit.”

“Did I get a good deal?” the actress snapped back.

Jenas, a former English soccer player, then laughed awkwardly and tried to move forward with his conversation with Witherspoon, abruptly saying, “So, what about you, Reese?”

After the back-and-forth between Jenas and Aniston went viral, BBC viewers were split over whether Jenas was rude or Aniston overreacted.

Without picking a side here, Jenas did cut her off, but it also seemed like Aniston was rolling with the punches and delivering some friendly jabs that wouldn’t be out of place on The Morning Show. It’s almost like the whole blue and gold dress debate, but without the deep emotional scars that will haunt an entire generation.

The Morning Show Season 2 premieres September 17 on Apple TV+.

(Via New York Post)

