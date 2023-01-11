Jennifer Coolidge Golden Globes
Getty Image
TV

Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Apologized To Jennifer Coolidge For ‘The Gays’ On White Lotus, And People Were Rolling

The 80th Annual Golden Globes ceremony is happening as we speak. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael kept things as real as possible by acknowledging the elephant in the room, meaning that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has had some legit diversity issues, and as well, he decided to call out “The Gays” in The White Lotus when Jennifer Coolidge appeared onstage to present.

If you’ll recall, Jennifer’s lovably messy Tanya defeated The Gays for attempting to murder her while in league with her awful husband, Greg. She, of course, shot several of them but then bit the dust anyway, and this was sad but also appropriate, given her character’s chaotic ways. Yet what matters is that The Gays betrayed her, so she got them. And Jerrod seemed outraged on Tanya/Jennifer’s behalf with this introduction: “As a gay man, I want to apologize to her on behalf of all of the gays for what we did to her on that boat.” Oh. My. God.

Good joke and good moment. The White Lotus viewers loved what they were seeing and hearing. Here come the responses straight from Twitter.

