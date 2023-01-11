All Of The Winners From The 2023 Golden Globes So Far

The Golden Globes are back? Technically, that’s the case, given that the broadcast (which usually signifies the true beginning of awards season) took a hiatus from being on the air due to a number of controversies. Those are best not dwelled upon tonight because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is doing their whole customary sit-down dinner (and booze), but hopefully, some champagne speeches will happen.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host, and Brendan Fraser made clear that he won’t be on the scene (due to one of those controversies) despite his nomination for The Whale. Some oddness: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is actually up for several awards, and Succession isn’t eligible this year. Meanwhile, Paddy Considine got robbed for a House of the Dragon nod. The show still earned a Best Drama nomination, but fingers are crossed for The Bear on the Best Comedy and Lead Actor front.
Please follow along with the below list as we update it. Winners will be in bold.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Television Series, Drama
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The White Lotus: Sicily
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Director, Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Drama, Musical or Comedy
Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Television Actor, Musical, or Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse