All Of The Winners From The 2023 Golden Globes So Far

The Golden Globes are back? Technically, that’s the case, given that the broadcast (which usually signifies the true beginning of awards season) took a hiatus from being on the air due to a number of controversies. Those are best not dwelled upon tonight because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is doing their whole customary sit-down dinner (and booze), but hopefully, some champagne speeches will happen.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host, and Brendan Fraser made clear that he won’t be on the scene (due to one of those controversies) despite his nomination for The Whale. Some oddness: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is actually up for several awards, and Succession isn’t eligible this year. Meanwhile, Paddy Considine got robbed for a House of the Dragon nod. The show still earned a Best Drama nomination, but fingers are crossed for The Bear on the Best Comedy and Lead Actor front.

Please follow along with the below list as we update it. Winners will be in bold.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Television Series, Drama

House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The White Lotus: Sicily

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout