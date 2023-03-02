You have to be really smart to get on Jeopardy, obviously, because they don’t just let anyone walk on set and make educated guesses (though they do allow that sometimes). The latest crop of contestants is actually former high school champions who are returning in their old age to battle it out as college contestants.

Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University, decided to share her interesting hobby when prompted by host Mayim Bialik. “Yeah, so I’m kind of an old soul,” the contestant explained. “I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now.” You’ll never guess what she said next!

Satchivi continued, “I’ve been collecting records, CDs, and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit I guess,” she said. Satchivi might not realize these items are less obsolete than expected, as vinyl sales have increased significantly over the last two decades. Considering the fact that Satchivi was not even alive back then, it makes sense that it seems like a foreign concept.

Of course, Bialik didn’t really know how to react to that, adding an “alright” before moving on. Sometimes, that’s all you can do.

I just shriveled up into dust when Audrey said her collection of "obsolete things" included "records, CDs, and DVDs" 😂 #Jeopardy — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) March 1, 2023

Still, Satchivi ended up taking home $5,000 after Tuesday’s episode, which is equal to about 250 or so CDs, which will be a nice addition to her growing collection of obsolete items. Maybe she could consider adding Blu-Ray into the mix! Those might actually be retro in the coming years.

(Via Page Six)