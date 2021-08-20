Following a damning report on his history of sexist and racist remarks, Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! as the controversy surrounding his selection to replace Alex Trebek continued to bring one embarrassing headline after another for the iconic game show.

After Claire McNear of The Ringer unearthed Richards’ old podcast where he made remarks about women’s bodies along with problematic comments on Jews and Asians, Variety reported on Thursday that Sony Pictures was starting to consider “alternative scenarios for the host slot” even though Richards had just begun filming new episodes that day. However, by Friday morning, Richards was out, and McNear’s reporting is being widely credited on social media as the final nail in the coffin.

Claire saved the best game show in history by listening to 40 episodes of a boring guy’s tremendously unfunny podcast. A true American hero https://t.co/gzhSR5zbkP — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 20, 2021

my fall plans / the delta variant pic.twitter.com/vYthx7px7f — Fake Jeopardy! Stories (@fake_jeopardy) August 19, 2021

Considering he was the show’s executive producer, Richards being chosen as the new host of Jeopardy! was already a controversial decision. Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was believed to be a solid candidate for successor, and there was a sizable fan campaign to see LeVar Burton become the new host. However, fans of the classic game show were shocked by Richards being chosen, and that decision was soon followed by damaging headlines about his past controversies on The Price Is Right and revelatory reports that he had more influence on the selection process than his public statements suggested.

In a nutshell, people on Twitter are not holding back their thoughts on the Richards fiasco.

What an absolutely absurd, completely foreseeable, totally unnecessary, sloppy-ass unforced error this was. https://t.co/DMMrKTxlIA — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Doing Great (@lindaholmes) August 20, 2021

Y'all could have had Levar Burton and none of this PR nightmare… https://t.co/L5ZL4bEqma — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards run as Jeopardy host pic.twitter.com/6Ul9HIMItz — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 20, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Miss Heartcore (@missheartcore) August 20, 2021

After the second round of guest hosts Jeopardy announces their new host Rike Michards! pic.twitter.com/oeRQm9QOvR — Mitch Insero (@M_Insero26) August 20, 2021

Hi my name is Mike Richards. No not that Mike Richards. That’d be awk Haha no no not that Mike Richards either. Yikes wrong again, hate to correct you but not that Mike Richards either. Now you’re starting to get me fucking pissed, I am none of those Mike Richards ya dumb je- — adam pally (@adampally) August 20, 2021

Heck, even Dictionary.com got in on the action:

"Jeopardy" is a noun meaning "peril or danger." Here it is in a sentence: "My job is in jeopardy because of my past comments."https://t.co/E7xeeNTN4g — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 20, 2021

And then there was this LeVar Burton tweet, which is apparently something he does every Friday, but it seemed to have a palpable hint of schadenfreude following the Richards’ announcement: