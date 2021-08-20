Despite a significant amount of controversy that has already required new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards to apologize several times for his past actions, Sony Pictures Television has started filming with the embattled and self-appointed successor to Alex Trebek. According to TODAY, new episodes of Jeopardy! went into production on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the latest damaging report on Richards in The Ringer.

However, keeping Richards as the permanent host is becoming an increasingly untenable situation for Jeopardy! producers and Sony Pictures. Following The Ringer controversy, which unearthed sexist and racist remarks made by Richards on his now-deleted podcast, the Anti-Defamation League demanded a thorough investigation on Twitter:

The ADL published the following statement today on Twitter: “New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards’ disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation.”

Sony Pictures has declined to comment on Richards’ podcast remarks reported by The Ringer, and there are no signs that filming has been suspended after it went into motion on Thursday. However, Variety reports that “multiple sources” have said the situation has caused “grave concern” and there is “little doubt that Sony Pictures is starting to consider alternative scenarios for the host slot.”

