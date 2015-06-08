Jerry Seinfeld Doesn’t Play Colleges, Says The PC Generation Doesn’t Understand Racism And Sexism

In promoting the sixth season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (and the fantastic first episode featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Jerry Seinfeld interviewed with sports radio’s biggest blowhard, Colin Cowherd (who was recently berated by Coach John Calipari). Cowherd said that Chris Rock and other comedians have suggested that stand-up on college campuses is increasingly difficult because of the level of political correctness, and Seinfeld — who has never been a particularly controversial comedian — said that he doesn’t play colleges. He says that he hears that college students — and the entire younger generation — are too politically correct.
“Let me give you an example,” he says. “My wife says to [my 14-year-old daughter], ‘Well, you know, in the next couple of years, I think you’re going to want to be hanging around the city more on the weekends, so you can see boys.’
And you know what my daughter says? She says ‘that’s sexist.’
“They just want to use these words,” Seinfeld continued. “‘That’s racist. That’s sexist. That’s prejudice.’ They don’t know what the [bleep] they’re talking about.”
Seinfeld added that the current PC climate does hurt comedy, although he said that people like Louis C.K. have managed to avoid blowback because “his great gift is that he doesn’t [care]” about political correctness, while Seinfeld himself says that he basically stays in his lane. “Everybody has their hot zone. Their heat map. Those are the jokes you do. For me, I talk about the subjects I talk about because for some reason, I can make them funny.” Seinfeld’s heat map typically does not involve identity politics.
It’s a challenging, complicated time out there for comedians, although I personally think that the best comedians can either rise to the challenge or barrel over it. It’s the comedians who are insecure or hesitant about political correctness that aren’t going to make it through the next generation.
(Via YouTube)
And in case you missed anything else on the web today…
dustin is taking offense, further proving jerry’s point
Is he?
PCU is becoming a reality.
Free Mandela!! They freed him already.
I just re-watched that movie yesterday and it’s amazing how well it holds up. “You dated a WHITE MALE?” “I was a freshman!” “FreshPERSON, please.”
Bantam: America’s greatest president.
Rand: It’s me, Rand. Open up.
Bantam: America’s greatest president.
Rand: Damn it. “Who is Ronald Reagan?”
Bantam: A casual shoe for yachting.
Rand: What are you trying to figure out, B.D.? Who could I be? “What is a blucher?”
Bantam: They killed Jesus Christ.
Rand: “Who are the Jews?” Open up, sucko
Spade is killing it in that movie.
Thanks for the reminder. Now I have to go home and watch that movie again.
“Gutter. You’re going to a concert wearing a tshirt of the band you’re going to go see? Don’t be that guy”
Priceless. I was using “don’t be that guy” for years after that, then it became a mass media thing and no one even remembered where it originally came from.
I too saw PCU again yesterday, and noted that the CEO of Hooli today was, 21 years ago, the drummer of the band at The Pit.
I agree with Jerry Seinfeld because it is those of us who never experience racism and sexism who are always the most qualified to talk about it. It is our responsibility as individuals free from racism and sexism to tell people who experience and live with these negative experiences to STFU and “just get over it.”
I think your comment is hilarious because you make way more assumptions than Seinfeld does, especially when you consider that he has likely experienced racism on account of being a jew. No one is free from racism and sexism, retard, not even white males, the scourge of humanity.
Seinfeld wasn’t discussing political correctness per se, he was plugging it in to the concept of comedy, its common topics, and the popular sentiment that censorship seems to be a legitimate goal accomplished through social edict.
Cloaking your straw man argument in sarcasm does not really hide it from people who know how to read.
Also, the fact that it’s become your “go to” approach for commenting is both pompous and tedious. I urge you to expand your horizons and try arguing the actual premise once in a while. You might like it.
I was using neither a straw man nor sarcasm. The exact sentiment in my comment is expressed by those who lack self-awareness in the comments section of every article that remotely has to do with race. I merely used simple language so that everyone could see how dumb it sounds.
Because when it comes down to it, when you say “people are too politically correct/sensitive these days,” what you are really saying is that you are mad and/or scared that people aren’t putting up with your bullshit anymore.
Do the Peabody awards have a category for Internet comment sections?
He’s right, but at the same time I can’t think of a less offensive person to make this statement. Jerry Seinfeld makes Wayne Brady look like Lenny Bruce.
Or maybe college students aren’t interested in a guy in his 60’s wondering what’s the deal with laundry detergent.
Yep, no one better to scream about racism and sexism on college campuses than privileged kids from the suburbs. They know what the struggle is about.
Have you been to college? You don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.
You’re right. Those 8 years I spent getting 2 degrees didn’t teach me a thing about inexperienced individuals who read a passage in a textbook and suddenly became experts on civil issues.
They don’t even read a passage in a textbook anymore, they see some “meme” on Facebook/Twitter/etc and take it as fact.
@John Krzeminski Thats the damn truth.
I’m pretty sure there’s a meme research process that must be followed before you post one.
A lot of people read a headline and a paragraph on Wiki and are instant experts on every subject known to man.
Sounds like it was just an immature response from a 14yr old kid who doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about. What 14yr old does?
Really.
It’s not like they’re that much smarter at 18.
I never did find out – what IS the DEAL with laundry detergent?
Liquid? Powder? So many choices!
Don’t even get me started on those dryer sheets….
Louie CK is Hispanic.
This is a time where people seem to be looking for reasons to outraged, so I see his point.
WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH…oh fuck it that’s played out.
“Comedian Complains About Circuit That Could Never Afford His Fees In The First Place.”
White trust fund silver spoon babies can’t afford Jerry Seinfeld shows?
They can shell out loads for politicians. They can afford Jerry.
You don’t really think he’s still doing standup for the money, do you?
I guess all college students are white trust fund babies……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
figured its because hes not funny?
Wipe those teeth of yours before you speak ill of one of the last great ones.
Ironically the very generation that purports to care so much about this shit has all but killed there meanings.
True. The words “racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamaphobia” blah, blah are so overused today that the words mean nothing anymore.
did any of you idiots complaining about Seinfeld’s whiteness notice he said Chris Rock agrees with him?
No you are only allowed to be angry at white people on the internet.
@fate.scion Someone once told me “only caucasians were allowed to be racist.” Somehow, shes actually an educated individual.
Yup, didn’t Rock say it first too?
Yea Seinfeld didn’t say it at all, the interviewer brought it up, and Jerry just said “yea a bunch of comedians told me not to do colleges”
I want to like Bill Burr but then he caps a joke with something like ‘all women like being choked’ and that’s pretty much that.
Yeah that’s sexist.
You don’t listen to much Bill Burr fate. Even worse, if you say you do, you aren’t paying attention
Seinfeld, in a response to a question during an interview, notes that some people are too quick to cry racism and express outrage.
About half of the comments to this article are expressing outrage that a wealthy white man dare open his mouth on the subject.
Not really disproving his point.
Mmm hmm.
Exactly. But Jerry has a lot working against him:
He’s white.
He’s a man.
He’s rich.
Therefore he simply can’t experience the vastness of the human experience the same as or as good as others.
I thought to myself, where can I got to get the full SJW rebuttal? Answer: Uproxx, and it did not disappoint.
Hey, at least it wasn’t posted in TSS
@DarthBile He’s 1/4 Mexican, and identifies himself as white.
Louie is great, but I like Bill better mostly cuz he has more of a laid-back kinda tone to his humor, whereas C.K seems to be always putting himself down. Which I find interesting considering that Carlin was one of his biggest influences and Carlin (as far as I know) never really shared any stories about himself in his act, save for some of his childhood experiences.
I definitely can’t disagree.
There are a lot of really silly stigmas in the college-world right now. For example, just the other day in my Poster Design class someone we were talking about political campaigns and a girl was saying something that could be construed as ‘conservative’ or ‘republican,’ and man — she just about fell over herself clamoring to explain that, “not that I’m a Republican or anything,” clearly genuinely worried people would judge her if she was. It made me laugh a little, but it’s more sad than funny.
That’s American politics for you; people only see red or blue and are colorblind to the color purple.
While I do generally agree with Jerry, and your statement in that political correctness has gone a little too far, I can still see why someone would want to distance themselves from the Republican party for social reasons.
As a Canadian who watches American politics from an un-involved distance, the Republican party has been culturally represented as the “dumb” or the “ignorant” party for years now. For a young left leaning woman, wanting to separate yourself from the stigma of the party to retain your ability to make friends is a perfectly normal thing to do.
@MikeWolsfeld And who portrays Republicans in such a way? Well, some of the jackass Republicans running for office (Bachmann, Santorum, etc) and the media is definitely skewed to the left, which doesnt help. Point being, if there is a truly solid Republican candidate for office, the media tries to skewer them before they even have a chance. That just doesnt happen as much to Democratic candidates.
Mmmmm. John Kerry? Hillary and email? Bill Clinton getting impeached? I’d say ‘the media’ is fine with destroying idiotic politicians on both sides.
And by ‘the media’ I mean the outlets that basically broadcast the propaganda from both sides. I don’t think today’s media has its own opinion.
@fate.scion – yeah in the bedroom, and they kind of do.
The whole rough versus nurturing comedy thing isn’t new either. It’s just fucking vs making love.
[www.youtube.com]
Hey, I absolutely agree with what Seinfeld is saying. A big part of the millennial lifestyle is hipsterdom, and the ideals that drive hipsterdom are blind, naive political correctness. The inability to differentiate a joke from an actual offense is due to my generation’s lack of practical knowledge and life experience, which unfortunately is perpetuated by an upbringing and education dictated by our society’s greatest achievement and worst detriment: The Internet.
This, sir, is the most perfectly stated, most meaningful comment on the internet. Kudos.
Huzzah! As a millennial, I agree. The interweb has made my generation so lazy and self righteous. Why learn something when you can just google it? Why learn how to get somewhere when theres GPS? Jay Z and Beyonce are like totally the richest coolest out there so racism is over, right? It pains me knowing that with such a powerful tool such as the internet, we can truly change things but the real progress will never leave said internet boundaries. Meanwhile, the mass media will continue to promote PC agendas, afraid to cross any lines, god forbid some self entitled mom gets offended by a comedian trying to speak some truth. But what do I know, Im a college dropout. For-profit schools can suck it.
The internet, ironically, hasn’t brought us together but made us more tribal and narrow minded.
Millennials should be pissed off about the obscene amounts of student loan debt they have to pay off when they finish school and the limited job opportunities they have when they graduate.
@Michael Harding Holy shit. Best comment.
Maybe he should have used that as a teaching moment to teach his 14 year old daughter about what real sexism is, instead of using it as a moment to bash a wave of society. Maybe it’s actually the fucking Baby Boomer’s fault, like he is, because maybe they’re all shitty parents like he apparently is and they fail to actually teach their children about life and that’s why their kids say shit like this.
Well he’s right about something. People are too sensitive nowadays.
Sure, because she´s full Aryan and was born a billionaire.
Seinfeld’s point may be correct, but it’s not why he (and Chris Rock) don’t do the college circuit. He doesn’t work the college circuit because he would fucking bomb and he knows it.
He’s so completely out of touch with people under 50 that he’s equating his 14 year old daughter’s response to how a bunch of 18-22 year olds would respond.
Exactly which college fraternity is too PC for Seinfeld’s act?
Wait, why would any comedian of Seinfeld and Chris Rock’s stature do the college circuit for any reason at all? They sell out arenas, they don’t need to do that shit.
The same reason the Foo Fighters like smaller venues?
I saw Seinfeld in a 300 seat venue about 10 years ago. Sometimes thats what they like to do.
@Squish78 – sure sure, but the college circuit is a specific type of slumming it that I’d think would be beneath a Chris Rock level comedian
@dissident True enough. All money is green though. They probably have gaps they like to fill in their schedules. Im just spitballin’.
To get booked for a college it takes years. They only accept a 5 minute tape of clean comedy for your management to consider you. Then you do a clean ten minutes in front of the NACA bookers. They then decide on whether or not they want you at their college. Then they contact your management if they want you and book you in the future. After that you go to the college and can do your real not clean act. It’s completely obnoxious. I’ll do colleges. They pay around 2 Grand for an hour. If they don’t laugh I can take it to the bank. Getting booked for colleges is the biggest joke.
I have a feeling Seinfeld could skip the audition tape
Yeaaaaaah… I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t make Jerry send in a tape.
Jerry, don’t you understand! If everything’s offensive than nothing can be! It’s like what Syndrome did in “The Incredibles” only with less entertainment value!
Edit that assclown Cowherd out of the clip.
Don Rickles played a college campus a few years ago and they tried to burn him at the stake after only 15 minutes. True story.
Well if you play Stannis Baratheon State you kind of have to expect the burning at the stake part.
Man, I do love Bill Burr’s standup. @fate.scion I don’t think you’re paying much attention to what he’s saying if that’s what you’re taking away from the jokes.
Like, did they have sex with the dolphins while dressed as Gaston?
Why do you have to only compare a redhead comedian to another redhead?
That’s gingerist
….Seinfeld came to my university two years ago… [wmich.edu]
Caught in sex sting…with a ray.
Hey, Seinfeld, don’t blame your dumb kid on generational shift. You raised the shit.
We live in a time where outrage is king, but it isn’t just Millennials – or liberals on tumblr – that are engaging in it. Fox News produces more outrage than anyone around and their audience skews mighty old and conservative. Our whole society is moved by outrage. And it’s hardly new. People have been finding things to be outraged by for as long as there have been things. It spans generations, political affiliations, and religious denominations.
No parent has absolute control over his child’s point of view.
But parents are responsible for raising idiots. Point of view is one thing, whether or not you are capable of expressing it is another.
Besides, one stupid anecdote is hardly enough to condemn an entire generation.
I know plenty of parents with multiple kids where one of them turns out to be an idiot and the others don’t. There’s only so much you can do before society takes over the raising of your child.
That’s another thrilling anecdote, but it’s kind of bolstering the larger point I’m trying to make about this kind of complaint. If all you’ve got to prove your point are personal anecdotes, there’s a solid chance you’re just reinforcing your own assumptions without actually having any real evidence or substance to fall back on (hey, just like Seinfeld!).
Knowing a couple of dumb outliers with normal siblings doesn’t absolve their parents of responsibility. Society should not just one day “take over” raising your child. If that does truly happen, and you stop being a part of your child’s environment entirely, that’s your fault. Letting TV raise your kids because you’re too busy, sending a kid away to military school so you don’t have to raise them, sending them outside everyday so that you can get high and forget you’re a parent, whatever shitheel thing you do to skip out on your kid’s development is on you. If you’re just referring the natural shift in the socialization process where a child’s peer group becomes important to their identity, then you have misunderstood the process of socialization.
Actual scientific evidence – rather than a guy I once knew who I think proves my point swimmingly – shows that the environment the parents provide is extremely important to an individual’s intelligence. You don’t just get to pawn off your failure’s as a parent on “society” and get a free pass.
The real reason Jerry won’t do colleges is because they haven’t forgiven him for blatantly backing Jay over Conan.
Politically Correct = Adult Peer Pressure