Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have the kind of (platonic) chemistry that comes with knowing someone for years — although it helps that they’re both very talented and very attractive. They set the internet on fire with a red carpet embrace, and before they filmed a sex scene for Scenes from a Marriage, Chastain said that Bearded Space Daddy sang to her to calm her nerves. Once Llewyn Davis, always Llewyn Davis.

Chastain and Isaac are so simpatico that she agreed to appear nude on the HBO limited series… but only if he did too. “I said to Hagai [Levi], who wrote and directed the series, in the very beginning, I said, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar. So there’s a shower scene that I have in episode two, and you see my body. So now you see his body. So for me, I wanted it to be balanced,” Chastain said on a recent episode of The View.

As for Isaac’s thoughts on his nude scene:

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that was going to happen. You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, ‘OK, I’m fine with that.’ But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn’t notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, ‘It’s full frontal’ – I was like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it’s there for everyone to see.”

IMAX should show that episode before screenings of Dune this weekend, as a treat.