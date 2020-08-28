Jim Gaffigan has built an empire — several specials, sold-out tours, best-selling books, The Jim Gaffigan Show — on his apolitical comedy. He appeals to both Democrats and Republicans for his inoffensive observations about Hot Pockets and Nickelback, but on Thursday, he unloaded on the Trump administration. Or as writer Roxane Gay succinctly put it, “The president made Jim Gaffigan, the chilliest dude, snap completely.”

“Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal,” Gaffigan tweeted during the Republican National Convention. “I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they’ve ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up.”

He continued:

“To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back… You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you dont care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?… Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he’s guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law.

The otherwise clean comedian even dropped a rare f-bomb (which is wife Jeannie cutely scolded him for), tweeting, “F*ck Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He’s a crook and a con man.” When one of his followers accused him of being a Hollywood elite, a common insult among Trump supporters, the Illinois-born Gaffigan responded, “Can we stop with this HOLLYWOOD shit. I’m not from Hollywood and Hollywood is just a town. Please say coastal elites (which Trump, Jared and Ivana are) Maybe people on the east and west coasts have different values from yours but they dont like liars and con men like trump.”

The tl;dr version.

I dont give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

As the meme goes… welcome to the resistance, Jim Gaffigan.