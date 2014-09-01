The Ten Best Pranks Jim Halpert Pulled On Dwight Schrute, Ranked

If you were a fan of The Office you remember a few things: Michael Scott liked to make “That’s what she said jokes” Creed was a weirdo, and Jim liked to pull long, elaborate pranks on Dwight — which in some cases saw him spiraling out of control. From the subtle beginnings, when Jim put Dwight’s stapler in Jello, to later more elaborate endeavors like framing Dwight for murder, the pranks brought endless joy to viewers each week. Let’s take a look back at the ten best office pranks Jim pulled over the course of the show.
10. When he put Dwight’s desk items in the vending machine. Episode: “Booze Cruise”
Jim puts all of Dwight’s desk supplies in a vending machine and gives him a bag of nickels to buy all of his items back.
9. When he moved Dwight’s desk to the bathroom. Episode: “Conflict Resolution”
Jim moved Dwight’s desk 1″ at a time without him noticing until he was finally just sitting in the Dunder Miffilin bathroom.
8. When he convinced Dwight and Michael that they could use Gaydar detection. Episode: “Gay Witch Hunt”
Jim was able to convince Michael and Dwight that they could test whether or not someone was gay by using their handmade “gaydar” device, because of course they bought it.
7. When he hired a Ben Franklin impersonator instead of a male stripper. Episode: “Ben Franklin”
When Jim was asked to get strippers to come to Dunder Mifflin for Phyllis’ bachelorette party, he hires a Benjamin Franklin impersonator instead– and Dwight isn’t totally convinced it’s not the real Ben Franklin.
6. When he convinced Dwight he was a vampire. Episode “Business School”
After Jim tells Dwight that he might have been bitten by a bat, Dwight begins to believe Jim is turning into a vampire. Jim further plays it up by being blinded by the light from Angela’s cross, and saying that Karen’s garlic bread burns him. Bonus: Joss Whedon directed!
The nickels in the phone.
That whole montage in Conflict Resolution is some of the best stuff that show ever did.
Yep, nickels in the phone.
Future Dwight is one of my favorite cold opens ever. Pretty sure I laughed through the entire opening credits.
i always liked the yard sale ep where jim tricked dwight into trading a telescope for magic beans.
I wasn’t a fan of the Ben Franklin one. Like John Chimpo said, I liked the gift wrapped desk and also the red wire coming out of Dwight’s computer that led him up a telephone pole outside.
Holy shit, I just realized that Andy Daly played Ben Franklin!
Me too!!
Didn’t you guys already do this exact article a couple years ago? Or am I going crazy?
Sorry man, you’re going crazy. An Uproxx blogger wouldn’t do such a thing.
The messages from the future is hands down my favorite. I’ve seen that episode dozens of times and I still laugh like it’s the first.
The on were he tricks Dwight into thinking it’s a Friday when it’s really Thursday also has a couple of great moments.
“I went out and got drunk with my laser tag team last night. Crap! I never go out on a Thursday night. What the hell was I thinking?”
co-sign.
I liked when Dwight put a recording device in Jim’s office, and Jim just used it to fuck with him. “I think if I play this right, I can get him to reenact the plot to National Treasure.”
Double co-sign
How did Quad Desk not make this list???
Pavlov experiment. Hands down the best.
Is that Lily from Modern Family in the family picture with Pam and Jim’s asian friend?
I was wondering where the Florida one was until I got to #1. Nice work!
The vending machine prank was done on Undeclared several years earlier. Still very funny, but not original.
The list of fake diseases Jim and Pam created in “Health Care” when Dwight demanded everyone submit anything they were receiving treatment for:
Spontaneous dental hydroplosion
Hot dog fingers
Government-created killer nano robot infection (it’s an epidemic)
Count Choculitis (“Did you write that down because you know I love Count Chocula?”)
Future Dwight!
PAAAAMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dwight gets the last laugh, as he owns [jimhalpert.com]