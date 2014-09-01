The Ten Best Pranks Jim Halpert Pulled On Dwight Schrute, Ranked

If you were a fan of The Office you remember a few things: Michael Scott liked to make “That’s what she said jokes” Creed was a weirdo, and Jim liked to pull long, elaborate pranks on Dwight — which in some cases saw him spiraling out of control. From the subtle beginnings, when Jim put Dwight’s stapler in Jello, to later more elaborate endeavors like framing Dwight for murder, the pranks brought endless joy to viewers each week. Let’s take a look back at the ten best office pranks Jim pulled over the course of the show.

10. When he put Dwight’s desk items in the vending machine. Episode: “Booze Cruise”

Jim puts all of Dwight’s desk supplies in a vending machine and gives him a bag of nickels to buy all of his items back.

9. When he moved Dwight’s desk to the bathroom. Episode: “Conflict Resolution”

Jim moved Dwight’s desk 1″ at a time without him noticing until he was finally just sitting in the Dunder Miffilin bathroom.

8. When he convinced Dwight and Michael that they could use Gaydar detection. Episode: “Gay Witch Hunt”

Jim was able to convince Michael and Dwight that they could test whether or not someone was gay by using their handmade “gaydar” device, because of course they bought it.

7. When he hired a Ben Franklin impersonator instead of a male stripper. Episode: “Ben Franklin”

When Jim was asked to get strippers to come to Dunder Mifflin for Phyllis’ bachelorette party, he hires a Benjamin Franklin impersonator instead– and Dwight isn’t totally convinced it’s not the real Ben Franklin.

6. When he convinced Dwight he was a vampire. Episode “Business School”

After Jim tells Dwight that he might have been bitten by a bat, Dwight begins to believe Jim is turning into a vampire. Jim further plays it up by being blinded by the light from Angela’s cross, and saying that Karen’s garlic bread burns him. Bonus: Joss Whedon directed!