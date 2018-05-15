UPROXX 20: Jim O’Heir Is A Die-Hard Cubs Fan Who Can’t Resist ‘The Godfather’

Actor and comedian Jim O’Heir — most recognizable by television audiences for his work on Parks and Rec‘s seven seasons — has appeared on a multitude of TV shows over the past two decades. Following the announcement of his new Scary Mommy web series, Lullaby League, which features singing competitions where A Capella groups compete to help crying babies go to sleep, O’Heir was kind enough to take a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Beer! From a tap.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
@JennyJohnsonHi5.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?
The Terror

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Combo … Chicken Tiki Masala and a Lou Malnati’s deep dish sausage and onion pizza.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
Huffington Post and Facebook

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?
“It’s Quite Uptown” from Hamilton. BRILLIANT!!!!

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?
Don’t take it all so seriously. I mean seriously…don’t take it so seriously. :)

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?
How to poach an egg.

9. Dogs or cats?
Ultimately dogs but I do love cats too.

10. Best concert of your life was…?
Neil Young. Mid 80’s.

