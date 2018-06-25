NBC

President Trump’s tweets haven’t made as many headlines lately (at least, not nearly as many as during his first year in office), but he hit the pop culture jackpot on Sunday by targeting Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host had recently expressed regret for his ecstatic, hair-tousling Trump interview at the height of election season. Fallon had insisted that he didn’t mean to “normalize” Trump, while the Hollywood Reporter characterized this as the “biggest mistake of the former SNL ingenue’s career.

Well, Trump fired back at Fallon’s “whimpering” admission of regret by tweeting a vague complaint about his “seriously messed up” hair, and in characteristically odd fashion, the president added, “Be a man Jimmy!”

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

In response, Fallon manned up by making a donation (of an unspecified amount) to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), and he did so in the president’s name.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

RAICES, which began a fundraising effort on June 16, quickly amassed over $12 million in the days following the Trump’s introduction of a “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that separated parents and children (who have been placed into cages) at the U.S.-Mexico border. This past weekend, RAICES swept past $20 million of their total $25 million goal. If you wish to contribute to their cause, you may do so here.