Jimmy Fallon Responds To Trump’s ‘Be A Man’ Tweet With A Donation To A Non-Profit For Refugees

06.25.18

President Trump’s tweets haven’t made as many headlines lately (at least, not nearly as many as during his first year in office), but he hit the pop culture jackpot on Sunday by targeting Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host had recently expressed regret for his ecstatic, hair-tousling Trump interview at the height of election season. Fallon had insisted that he didn’t mean to “normalize” Trump, while the Hollywood Reporter characterized this as the “biggest mistake of the former SNL ingenue’s career.

Well, Trump fired back at Fallon’s “whimpering” admission of regret by tweeting a vague complaint about his “seriously messed up” hair, and in characteristically odd fashion, the president added, “Be a man Jimmy!”

In response, Fallon manned up by making a donation (of an unspecified amount) to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), and he did so in the president’s name.

RAICES, which began a fundraising effort on June 16, quickly amassed over $12 million in the days following the Trump’s introduction of a “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that separated parents and children (who have been placed into cages) at the U.S.-Mexico border. This past weekend, RAICES swept past $20 million of their total $25 million goal. If you wish to contribute to their cause, you may do so here.

