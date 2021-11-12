Though there’s nothing funny about trying to overthrow the government, Jimmy Kimmel can’t help but laugh as, one after one, the most vocal of the QAnon conspiracy theorists who attacked the Capitol Building on January 6th are being hauled off to prison.

Earlier this week, the late night host made it clear that he has zero sympathy for Jenna Ryan, the Texas realtor who boasted that she’d never go to jail because she is “blonde” and “white”… but is going to jail. And now it’s time for the most memorable of that day’s insurrectionists—Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the QAnon Shaman, a.k.a. the shirtless guy who looked like the drunkest guy at every football game with his horns, fur cap, and red-white-and blue-painted face—to face the consequences of his actions.

“The infamous insurrectionist known as the QAnon Shaman is probably not going to be storming anything anytime soon,” Kimmel said before introducing a series of clips about Chansley’s sentencing, including the fact that in a memo requesting leniency in sentencing, the Shaman’s lawyer included a quote from Forrest Gump (which was misspelled as Forest): “My momma always said, you’ve got to put the past behind you before you can move on.” But Kimmel thinks “the more appropriate quote from the movie would be ‘Stupid is as stupid does.’” He went on to note:

“I guess he’ll have the chance to put that behind him because prosecutors are recommending 51 months behind bars, after which he will be remanded into the custody of Dancing With the Stars. Weird to think the QAnon Shaman could get four years in prison while the guy who encouraged him to do it could get four more years in the White House.”

After being met with a series of boos for even the mere mention of another Trump presidency, Kimmel changed the subject and asked the most obvious question: “Can we stop calling him a Shaman now? I mean, that would make half the fans at the Buffalo Bills game shamans, too.”

You can watch the full clip above; it starts around the 1:30 mark.