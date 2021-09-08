Jimmy Kimmel returned to TV screens last night, after being on vacation since the end of June. A lot of strange stories have popped up over the summer—including some people floating a few conspiracy theories about Kimmel’s already-announced summer vacation, including that he had COVID and/or was dead. Alas, Kimmel confirmed that he is alive and well… though he can’t say the same for the rest of the world. “I leave you people alone for two months, you start taking horse worm medicine?,” Kimmel asked his viewers.

When the conversation turned to COVID, Kimmel brought up the ivermectin craze yet again:

“It was not a fun Labor Day weekend, COVID-wise. The number of new cases is up more than 300 percent from a year ago. Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded, they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me: Vaccinated person have a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy. We’ve still got a lot of pandimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control centers have seen this spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine, which is crazy. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re just like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger. Give me that can of Alpo instead.’ One of the reason these Seabiscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust big pharma, which is fine I guess. Except for the fact that ivermectin is make by Merck, which is the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the world. And even Merck is telling people to cut it out. They released a statement saying ivermectin has ‘no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID; there’s no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease; and there’s a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.’ Listen, if a pharmaceutical company says, ‘Please don’t take the drug we’re selling,’ you should probably listen to them. Or you could just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead.”

You can watch the full clip beginning around the 3:00 mark.