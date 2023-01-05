Despite the fact that Ron DeSantis has become the GOP’s presumed new Golden Boy, MyPillow magnate Mike Lindell is continuing to put all of his eggs — and reportedly more than $40 million of his own money — into Donald Trump’s gilded golden basket. And while he’s obviously already #TeamTrump for 2024, he doesn’t understand why no GOP congressperson has offered up the former president’s name for Speaker of the House. On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel admitted that he might like to see what that would look like.

After adjourning for the evening on Wednesday following six rounds of voting, no Speaker of the House named, and Kevin McCarthy absolutely sh*tting his pants with an awkward smile permanently plastered on his face, the House of Representatives — which currently technically has zero members — will reconvene and try again. Kimmel, however, is not particularly optimistic that they’ll be able to come to any sort of agreement, noting that House Republicans are “giving Southwest a run for their money right now. They’ve been in power for two days and so far, putting Republicans in charge of the House of Representatives has been like putting woodchucks in charge of your lawn.”

But if any GOP members were watching Mike Lindell’s live-streaming channel yesterday (despite the fact that no one watches Mike Lindell’s livestreaming channel), they might be compelled to cast their next vote (and the one after that, and the one after that…) for everyone’s favorite stable genius. The pillow scion even claimed that “everybody’s texting me going, ‘Why doesn’t somebody put his name in there and get this done?’” Which seems dubious — mostly because we’re pretty sure the FBI still has his phone. “But think what [Trump] could get straightened out in three months,” Lindell said with the greatest enthusiasm.

Between bouts of hysterical laughter, Kimmel admitted that he was equally intrigued by the idea:

Can you imagine Donald Trump as Speaker of the House? Nothing would EVER get [done]. He’d spend every session banging that gavel like it was a porn star.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning at the 2:10 mark.