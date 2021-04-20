Mike Lindell has replaced Donald Trump as every late-night host’s favorite target. During Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel discussed the pillow man’s new “free speech” (minus the “four swear words”) social media website and his 48-hour telethon, which was continuously (and hilariously) interrupted by prank callers.

“Thank you for joining us on what was, I have to admit, one of the least productive days that we’ve had here at our office in quite some time,” Kimmel said to kick off the episode. “A lot of people said the CEO of a pillow company couldn’t successfully launch a major social media site — and those people were 100 percent correct.” Kimmel compared the “yell-a-thon” to Jerry Lewis’ annual telethons, “if Jerry was on a public access channel and crack.” Lindell actually mentioned Kimmel multiple times during the livestream, discussing all the times the host has “bashed” him. But Kimmel insists he’s an admirer.

“What Mike Lindell doesn’t seem to understand is, I’m his biggest fan,” he said. “I have no idea what he’s doing, but I love it.” Kimmel would even have him on the show, but with two conditions: “Number one, he has to actually come into our studio. I need to see him in person. I want to smell the Knackwurst in his mustache. And number two, I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows, just me and Mike, snuggled up side by side in a California king, surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.”

You can watch the clip above.