The worst person you know (Ted Cruz) just made a great point (#FreeBritney).

“Every so often, an individual case of injustice captures the nation’s attention, and it opens our eyes to issues that are by no means unique to that individual, but that previously had remained hidden from the public,” the Texas senator said. “That’s what has happened with Britney Spears, one of the most iconic American pop stars of all time, who has been under a California conservatorship since 2008. The case has captured the attention of the world. I count myself emphatically in the free Britney camp.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Cruz’s longtime nemesis, thinks there’s something fishy about this.

“Since when is Ted Cruz in favor of women making their own decisions?” Kimmel wondered during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “He is so desperate to get one celebrity to like him. Forget it, Ted. Even Kirstie Alley thinks you’re a dick.” Also, as the Intercept pointed out, Cruz’s motivation to free Britney Spears is purely selfish:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, used the pop star’s suffering as a grounds for his own fundraising, sending out texts that call Spears “a victim of toxic gov’t overreach & censorship.”

The last time these two interacted, Cruz was challenging “tough guy” Kimmel to a one-on-one basketball game. “Rematch, punk?” the senator tweeted. Kimmel’s response: “Oh Ted… you get so sad after you masturbate.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue above.