Joaquin Phoenix Totally Made Up That Story About Being Engaged To His Yoga Instructor

#Joaquin Phoenix
12.09.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

If you’re wondering if Joaquin Phoenix is still a total weirdo, this ought to answer your question. Last night Phoenix went on Letterman and told an adorable and endearing story about his ball-busting yoga instructor, and how they eventually started dating and were now engaged to be married. How sweet!

Except not, because Joaquin Phoenix apparently never fully left I Am Still Here mode, and not only is he not engaged to a yoga instructor, but he’s never even done yoga — as he told Kelly and Michael this morning, just hours after the Letterman interview aired. OH, THE EGG ON OUR FACES. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I think like my life’s so boring, and it seemed like something exciting to talk about, and I wanted the audience to like me,” he said. “They really like people getting married…. I can get engaged again, if you like?”

“I did not play a prank on him — he knew that I was joking around,” he said in reference to telling Letterman he was getting married to his yoga instructor. “Did I say that? I was in bed too, I was getting ready for this show. I have no idea what I said.” He then denied doing yoga at all.

Just in case anyone needed a reminder that James Franco and Shia LaBeouf are still complete f*cking amateurs at this. I was able to find footage of the interview, so enjoy while you can before it gets taken down:

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSDAVE LETTERMANjoaquin phoenixLIVE WITH KELLY AND MICHAEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP