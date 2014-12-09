Joaquin Phoenix Totally Made Up That Story About Being Engaged To His Yoga Instructor

If you’re wondering if Joaquin Phoenix is still a total weirdo, this ought to answer your question. Last night Phoenix went on Letterman and told an adorable and endearing story about his ball-busting yoga instructor, and how they eventually started dating and were now engaged to be married. How sweet!

Except not, because Joaquin Phoenix apparently never fully left I Am Still Here mode, and not only is he not engaged to a yoga instructor, but he’s never even done yoga — as he told Kelly and Michael this morning, just hours after the Letterman interview aired. OH, THE EGG ON OUR FACES. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I think like my life’s so boring, and it seemed like something exciting to talk about, and I wanted the audience to like me,” he said. “They really like people getting married…. I can get engaged again, if you like?” “I did not play a prank on him — he knew that I was joking around,” he said in reference to telling Letterman he was getting married to his yoga instructor. “Did I say that? I was in bed too, I was getting ready for this show. I have no idea what I said.” He then denied doing yoga at all.

Just in case anyone needed a reminder that James Franco and Shia LaBeouf are still complete f*cking amateurs at this. I was able to find footage of the interview, so enjoy while you can before it gets taken down:

(Via Hollywood Reporter)