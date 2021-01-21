Among the last things Donald Trump during his final hours in office was belatedly whipping out a flurry of pardons. He mostly helped out cohorts, cronies, and others who could be of service to him in his uncertain economic and legal future. He even pardoned Steve Bannon, who had been charged with ripping off his beloved supporters. But one person he didn’t pardon was Joe Exotic. And when Trump finally left office without getting him out of jail, Joe was livid.

I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021

Joe, aka Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, was convicted in 2019 of 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire, leading to a sentence of 22 years. Last fall, in the early days of the pandemic, he became a star thanks to the Netflix doc-series Tiger King, which in part chronicled his feud with animal activist Carole Baskin. Joe had high hopes that Trump would grant him one of his magical presidential pardons. But he had hoped so in vain. And Joe had a theory why he got snubbed.

“I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump,” he fumed over Twitter. “I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first”

On Tuesday, Trump’s final full day in office, Joe’s legal team went all out, expecting a pardon. They parked a limo outside of the prison that houses him, and he even told Metro about all the things he was going to do once freed by the now-former president.

‘‘I’ve got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in two-and-a-half years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”

In any case, another person let down by ex-president Donald J. Trump.

(Via EW)