The Community movie just took another step towards becoming a reality. During a recent appearance at the Saturn Awards, Joel McHale revealed that the highly anticipated reunion had its first table read, and the usually sarcastic actor was not afraid to admit that he got emotional. The project will make good on the promise of “Six seasons and a movie” while bringing back (most) of the original cast, which is the part that had McHale getting more than just teary-eyed.

“We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards and I’m not joking,” McHale told The Wrap before gushing about seeing the old crew:

“Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with — it really is like a family reunion but without a-holes,” he continued. “Because you know, you go to a family [reunion] and you’re like, ‘Ugh, there’s that one cousin of mine. He smells.’ So anyway, we’re really — I can’t wait. Yeah, that’s all I can say.”

As for which members of the cast won’t be returning for the Community movie, Dan Harmon dropped some surprising news on that front. While joking to a New York Comic Con crowd that he doesn’t even know if it’s “legal” for Chevy Chase to come back — or that Chase even would return after being ousted from the show — Harmon revealed that Donald Glover making an appearance is in the mix despite Glover’s busy schedule.

“It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald,” Harmon told the NYCC crowd. “So I believe he is coming back.”

