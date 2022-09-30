Not an interview with a Community cast member goes by without them being asked about a potential movie. It’s a blessing and a curse, because it means Human Beings still really care about the cult-beloved comedy (that’s the blessing) but it also must be really annoying to give the same “we’ll see” answer for the 54th time (that’s the curse).

We’ll see no longer, because #SixSeasonsAndAMovie has come true.

Peacock has ordered a movie based on the Dan Harmon comedy Community, bringing back original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong to check in on what the gang from Greendale has been up to since the show ended in 2015.

You’ll notice three names are missing from this list: Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover, who could still make a cameo appearance, and Chevy Chase, who it’s probably safe to say will not be returning to Greendale.

Creator Dan Harmon previously offered “concrete” proof that the Community movie was happening. I never doubted him for a second (yes, I did). “I will now say it’s a matter of ‘when.’ I have been so careful about [saying] that,” he said. “It would have been accurate three years ago to say ‘it’s a matter of when, not if.’ The wheels have been in motion for that long.” He added, “How about this for a concrete thing? There is an outline for it. There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.”

It’s time to pop pop the champagne.

