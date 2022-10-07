With the Community movie officially confirmed, making good on the promise of “six seasons and a movie,” creator Dan Harmon dropped another major bombshell at New York Comic Con: There’s a chance that Donald Glover might be coming back after all. Glover famously left the show after Season 4 to pursue other creative endeavors, including his critically acclaimed series Atlanta. He’s also busy at Amazon working on a Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series, so the assumption was that he’d be too busy for the film.

Not so much, according to Harmon.

“I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official,” Harmon said via Variety. “It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald. So I believe he is coming back.”

With that big news out of the way, Harmon got to work shutting down the inevitable questions about Chevy Chase also making a return. As fans know, Chase’s character Pierce Hawthorne was killed off amidst reports that the actor was difficult to work with. In fact, Chase confirmed those reports earlier this year by telling CBS Sunday Morning that he “doesn’t give a crap” if everyone hated him. So, yeah, the chances of Chase returning for the movie were already slim, and Harmon pretty much put a nail in that coffin.

Dan Harmon on whether Chevy Chase will return for the #Community movie: "I don't even know if it's legal for him to come back." https://t.co/fMXIrHEh47 pic.twitter.com/tk5vhWor8q — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2022

“I don’t even know if it’s legal for him to come back,” Harmon said. “That may be out of my hands. There may be something I sign for with an insurance company.”

So there you have it: Solid maybe on Donald Glover coming back, and almost definitely a hard pass on Chevy Chase. What a day.

(Via Variety)