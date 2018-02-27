Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It didn’t take long for Joel McHale to settle into his new digs at Netflix before setting his sights back on one of his favorite targets from his days on E!’s The Soup: namely, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on the Today show. McHale routinely poked fun at the duo’s boozy fourth hour, which led to some to some delightful back-and-forth interactions over the years.

In the first episode of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale last week, McHale playfully roasted Donna “Donnadorable” Farizan, a social producer for Today who hosts a YouTube after show with celebrity guests — or more specifically, how both he and Jason Priestley “unfortunately couldn’t stop by” on the day they both appeared on Today.

Kathie Lee and Hoda allowed for Donna to defend herself last week, but of course that only further provoked McHale, who this week invited Kristen Bell on to help him make fun of the poor woman — after suggesting that her entire segment was a “sick prank perpetrated by Kathie Lee.”

So on Tuesday, Kathie Lee and Hoda once again brought out Donnadorable, who admitted that she was fan and the whole thing was amusing to her. “Oh no, don’t kiss up,” snapped Kathie Lee. “And excuse me, I gave you the nickname ‘Donnadorable’ and I’m gonna trademark it and you’re going to owe me for the rest of your life, okay?”

The segment then concluded with Kathie Lee and Hoda making fun of the name of her show, Off-Air with Donnadorable, before cackling off into the commercial break. Yeah, something tells me this isn’t over, not by a long shot. Man alive is it good to have McHale back.

You can watch last week’s full segment below: