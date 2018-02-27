Joel McHale Is Already Embroiled In A Playful Feud With Kathie Lee On His New Netflix Show

#Joel McHale #Netflix
02.27.18 2 weeks ago

It didn’t take long for Joel McHale to settle into his new digs at Netflix before setting his sights back on one of his favorite targets from his days on E!’s The Soup: namely, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on the Today show. McHale routinely poked fun at the duo’s boozy fourth hour, which led to some to some delightful back-and-forth interactions over the years.

In the first episode of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale last week, McHale playfully roasted Donna “Donnadorable” Farizan, a social producer for Today who hosts a YouTube after show with celebrity guests — or more specifically, how both he and Jason Priestley “unfortunately couldn’t stop by” on the day they both appeared on Today.

Kathie Lee and Hoda allowed for Donna to defend herself last week, but of course that only further provoked McHale, who this week invited Kristen Bell on to help him make fun of the poor woman — after suggesting that her entire segment was a “sick prank perpetrated by Kathie Lee.”

So on Tuesday, Kathie Lee and Hoda once again brought out Donnadorable, who admitted that she was fan and the whole thing was amusing to her. “Oh no, don’t kiss up,” snapped Kathie Lee. “And excuse me, I gave you the nickname ‘Donnadorable’ and I’m gonna trademark it and you’re going to owe me for the rest of your life, okay?”

The segment then concluded with Kathie Lee and Hoda making fun of the name of her show, Off-Air with Donnadorable, before cackling off into the commercial break. Yeah, something tells me this isn’t over, not by a long shot. Man alive is it good to have McHale back.

You can watch last week’s full segment below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel McHale#Netflix
TAGSDonnadorableHODA KOTBJOEL MCHALEKATHIE LEENETFLIXTODAY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP