John Cena and John Oliver share more than a first name: they were born on the same day, April 23, 1977. This bit of celebrity trivia may surprise you, considering the Last Week Tonight host looks like someone who Roy Kent from Ted Lasso would shove into a locker and John Cena is, well, John Cena.

Oliver thinks about the WWE champion every time his birthday comes around, “specifically thinking, ‘I’m not just one step closer to death, I’m about 20 steps closer to death than he is,'” as he joked during a February episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But what does Cena have to say about sharing a birthday with Oliver?

“Mr. Colbert, do you know what it’s like living in someone’s shadow? John Oliver said he thinks about me every birthday ‘now.’ I’ve thought about John Oliver for 44 years,” The Suicide Squad actor told Colbert during Monday’s episode of Late Night. “I think this is a psychological warfare tactic by my parents. We were born on the same day, in the same year, we share the same first name, and I think possibly if you do a little research, maybe even the same last name, I’m not sure.” Cena has tried to carve out his own identity, but every year around his birthday, he remembers that he’ll “never, ever, ever, possibly going to do anything better than the existence of John Oliver.”

