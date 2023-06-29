John Mulaney stopped by the latest episode of Hot Ones where the comedian opened up about his days as a writer on Saturday Night Live.

Host Sean Evans asked Mulaney, who currently guest stars on Season 2 of The Bear, what was the worst reaction he’s ever received to one of his pitches. Despite being told that he didn’t have to name names, the comedian said one anyway: Josh Brolin.

Via BroBible:

You said name names, right? Josh Brolin said, ‘Well, this isn’t funny!’ I was writing something and I started to walk him through it. And he went, ‘Yeah, no, but that… that’s not funny!’ And it was so matter of fact, I wouldn’t even call it the worst. I found it very refreshing. It was early enough on Tuesday night that I didn’t proceed with it.

However, Mulaney revealed that didn’t really answer Evans’ question because the Brolin incident was “such a gentlemanly exchange of ideas.” So, Mulaney went ahead and blurted out another name: Mick Jagger.

“I remember we had a joke when Mick Jagger hosted that was: ‘Hey everyone, I’m Mick Jagger, so mothers lock up your daughters, or should I say, daughters lock up your mothers,'” Mulaney revealed. “And he listened and he went, ‘No, I don’t like that.’ And I actually remember, I made Seth Meyers read that one.”

You can watch Mulaney on Hot Ones below:

(Via BroBible)