Jennifer Lawrence suffers for her art. Or at least for her interviews.

The No Hard Feelings actress appeared on Hot Ones, and she did not have a great time. “Oh my god, I’m panicking,” she says after taking a bite of a chicken wing slathered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce. “I feel like I’m gonna die!” (Barbie finally got an answer to her question.) Lawrence’s pain wasn’t a bit: she got “violently” ill after shooting the episode.

“I passionately threw up after. Violently,” she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite.” Lawrence’s Hot Ones was shot at the Four Seasons, where the No Hard Feelings press junket was held, and “my stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she…” You’re welcome to fill in that blank yourself.

Lawrence started out her Hot Ones interview cool, calm, and collected, but began to struggle when things kicked up a notch after the seventh wing. “At the beginning, I was like, ‘Is this show real?'” she said. ‘And I don’t think that anymore.”

If a used Four Seasons toilet ends up on Craigslist, you’ll know where it came from. You can relive Lawrence’s hot sauce trauma below.

(Via EW)