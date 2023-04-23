Outer Range is already a pretty unique show. It’s Yellowstone meets M. Night Shyamalan, with Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher who discovers a mysterious void opening above his property. Its second season is currently in production, and to tease where it’s going next, its star found a way to get people’s attention.

Brolin took to Instagram with both an update on the Amazon series and to gift people with an image of him in the buff. The photo finds him sitting in a lawnchair by a pool, wearing only a cowboy hat and a medallion.

“Prepping for a scene for Outer Range season 2,” Brolin wrote in the caption. “We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are.”

He added, “We aren’t supposed to post photos from the show, but this isn’t really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert.”

Wil Season 2 of the sci-fi Western bring a new kind of supernatural force? Who’s to say. But for now, there’s a picture of Brolin in his birthday suit, buck nekkid. That’ll have to hold you over for now.

