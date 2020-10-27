The next couple of years just got a little less dark. Jon Stewart is officially making his return with an all new “current affairs series” for Apple TV+ that’s part of a multi-year deal. Set to debut in 2021 and run for multiple seasons, the new show will have Stewart resuming anchor duties as he tackles the national discourse and his own advocacy work helping 9/11 first responders and veterans. The deal also includes a companion podcast.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

For Apple, nabbing Stewart’s Daily Show follow-up is a major coup. In his nearly two decades as host of the Comedy Central series, he earned 20 Emmys – including 10 consecutive outstanding variety series wins – and almost single-handedly redefined political satire in American culture. Though Stewart’s new entry won’t have a nightly or even weekly cadence, it’s poised to thrust Apple TV+ into the national dialogue in a richer way. In that effort, it joins another timely interviews series, The Oprah Conversation.

As THR notes, landing Stewart is a significant get for Apple as it continues to make high profile moves to differentiate itself in the ongoing streaming wars. According to THR, “HBO made a play for Stewart’s latest on-air foray,” but ultimately, Apple TV+ sealed the deal.

At any rate, we’ll take more Jon Stewart skewering the news anyway we can get it.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)