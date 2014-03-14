Jon Stewart Introduced The World To #McConnelling And Nothing Will Ever Be The Same

One of the politicians Jon Stewart most likes to make fun of is Conservative Republican and Minority Leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell from the great state of Kentucky (Justified cameo or GTFO). Well, ole Toby Turtle recently created a new campaign ad that is 2+ minutes of McConnell stock: no talking and only background music, just sexy Mitch McConnell doing all his best hits: sitting in a chair! Facing the camera! Sitting with his wife!
For Stewart and The Daily Show writers, this is it. This is the Holy Grail of parody. They introduced us to #McConnelling: playing a soundtrack over the Mitch McConnell ad. Take a look, it’s one of the funniest bits in recent memory:
I may have laughed so hard I woke up my infant son at the 2:10 mark, followed by me trying to explain to my upset wife that “No honey, it’s just that Jon Stewart did a bit about Mitch McConnell that’s hilarious!” while my wife thought about hiring a divorce lawyer.
At the end of the segment Stew Beef encouraged people to pick up where they left off, and boy, has the internet gotten off to a great start – it’s currently one of the highest trending terms on Twitter. Check out a few of our favorites:
When you think Republicans, you obviously think Young, Wild and Free.
Damn, that one’s awesome. Mitch McConnell + Marvin Gaye + Election Campaigns = some white people gettin’ pregnant tonight.
If you see any good ones, share them in the comments. I’m still waiting on the version with Young Jeezy’s “My Hood” but I guess I’ll just give it time. (Update: Success!)
The first song that came to my mind to use was French Montana’s “Ain’t Worried About Nothin”.
This is outstanding [www.youdubber.com]
well done
Wow.
Internet: won.
Perfect.
Someone needs to set this to “Alone” by Heart.
Jesus, he looks like Mason Verger.
it really works with everything [www.youdubber.com]
I am going to have so much fun with this.
/busts out the P-Funk
[www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
+1
perfect.
[goo.gl]
I feel like any James Brown makes this amazing
[www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
i’m having fun with this I hope I don’t get blocked for spamming
Spamming you say?
[www.youdubber.com]
ha nice
[www.youdubber.com]
[goo.gl]
Play on Playa!
[www.youdubber.com]
magnificent.
[www.youdubber.com]
this one’s amazing XD
Who said Mitch McConnell doesn’t identify with minorities: [www.youdubber.com] … #mcconelling
Travolta: Here’s wickedly-talented MICHELLE MACK-DADDY
[www.youdubber.com]
Holy crap, Pie, you nearly killed me with this one.
Ignition [www.youdubber.com]
[www.youtube.com]
The best part was how he said he wasn’t going to have any of that bitterness in this segment. and then the last song he uses? From “2014: A Waste Odyssey.”
I’m actually shocked how well this syncs up. It’s like Dark Side of Oz:
[bit.ly]
WHO WILL YOU RUN TO?
[www.youdubber.com]
So we’re like 26 comments in and Nicatron hasn’t shown up to bitch about Uproxx/Daily Show Conservative bashing?
It’s like I don’t even know what world I’m living in.
He usually shows up two days after the discussion’s over. He’s not too quick in more ways than one.
“Wait! Something said! Something … not good!”
[www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
The part that’s getting lost here is that this B-roll of McConnell exists on his website so that he can plausibly claim that there’s no formal coordination between his campaign and the Koch-fueled SuperPACs that will take those clips off the video and use them in their “independent” ads.
It’s perfectly innocent, like when one half of a drug deal throws an item in the trash can and the next guy fishes it out. Total coincidence!
I’m technologically illiterate, but if someone could pull the audio from the old “Tippi Turtle” sketch from SNL and use it, I’d be eternally grateful.
[screen.yahoo.com]
Related, but close enough.
[www.youdubber.com]
For your consideration: [www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
I am new and don’t know how to not make a link huge, but I want to play too
[www.youdubber.com]
wow magic it did it for me (read: I am an idiot)
Aaaaaand …. I’m spent.
[www.youdubber.com]
Dammit, video removed. Try this:
[www.youdubber.com]
This is my masterpiece. I want this playing in a loop on my headstone.
[http://www.youdubber.com/index.php?video=nrdTX8m5G98&video_start=0&audio=bojx9BDpJks&audio_start=0]
My roommate’s contribution.
OK, this is our turtle-themed winner and I can’t believe I didn’t think of it.
[www.youdubber.com]
The “heroes in a half shell” sync is perfect.
Last Jeezy one I PROMISE:
[www.youdubber.com]
GIRL, I WANT TO TAKE YOU THE GAY BAR
[www.youdubber.com]
Mitch “Return of the Mack”Connell
[www.youdubber.com]
BatMcConnell
[www.youdubber.com]
Here’s mine. Hashtag. [www.youdubber.com]
I had to pull a little True Detective into this darkness… [www.youdubber.com]
It’s just an “R” from Tuttle to Turtle…
This is addicting. [www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
Brother!
Last one that I can think of. God my work is boring. [www.youdubber.com]
One more:
[www.youdubber.com]
God damned great hustle from everyone on this one. I’m late to the party but here:
[www.youdubber.com]
This mostly works out, but I’d really just like to remind everyone of how amazing this song is:
[www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]
That’s the f**ckin winner
Regulators! Mamma… winner indeed.
Mitch McConnell: You Can’t Be Any Geek Off the Street
[www.youdubber.com]
You people are fun
That is the most underrated song of every times.
Apologizes if this has already been done: [www.youdubber.com]
Need to contribute: [www.youdubber.com] music is Foo Fighters version of Darling Nikki
Prince theme continues: [www.youdubber.com]
The Big Payback – James Brown [www.youdubber.com]
Internetz! [www.youdubber.com]
That’s damn fine work!
This is my contribution. [www.youdubber.com]
[www.youdubber.com]