Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have teamed up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with an all-star event featuring some of the biggest names in comedy. While comedy might not seem like the most sensitive approach to the 2001 terrorist attack, it’s actually a fitting and a very New York response.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Stewart and Davidson said in a statement to CNN:

“NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” was announced Monday as a one-night-only event to be held September 12 at Madison Square Garden. Scheduled performers include Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

Both comedians have personal ties to September 11. Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter who died during the attack — an event that’s shaped the SNL star’s brand of comedy and was the inspiration for the King of Staten Island. Like Davidson, Stewart is a lifelong New Yorker, and for years, he’s been a relentless advocate for firefighters, who selflessly sacrificed their lives and health to save others following the attacks.

Whenever Stewart shows up on Capitol Hill, any politician who fails to take care of America’s heroes is about to have a very bad day.

(Via CNN)