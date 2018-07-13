Joss Whedon Is Making His Return To Television With HBO’s ‘The Nevers’

Getty Image

Joss Whedon is technically a co-creator on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but really, it’s been nearly a decade since his last show, Dollhouse. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator has been too busy writing and/or directing the superhero trifecta of The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Justice League (but not Batgirl or Wonder Woman) to focus on his small-screen work. That’s about to change: his new high-concept series landed a straight-to-series order from HBO.

The Hollywood Reporter describes The Nevers “as an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.” Whedon will write, direct, and produce, and serve as the showrunner.

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited. The Nevers is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO,” Whedon said in a statement. “Not only are they the masters of cinematic longform, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration. I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

HBO hasn’t revealed a premiere date yet, but it probably won’t be next year. The network already has Game of Thrones, True Detective, Big Little Lies, J.J. Abrams’ Demimonde, Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country, Veep, Barry, and The Deuce, among others, lined up for 2019. Your move, Netflix.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)