Getty Image

No one was sure when Julie Chen would return to the airwaves after her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted as CEO of CBS in the wake of more sexual misconduct allegations. The answer turned out to be about four days.

As per Variety, Chen appeared Thursday night on the latest live episode of Big Brother, where she resumed her job as host — a position she’s held since its debut in the year 2000. Chen never brought up the fact that her husband has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault over the last few decades. She did, however, slip in a subliminal note of support when it came time for her sign-out.

“From outside the Big Brother house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night,” she said.