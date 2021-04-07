After teasing fans with a short video of its shimmering logo and a first look at the character designs, Netflix has finally unleashed an official trailer for Jupiter’s Legacy, it’s upcoming superhero epic series Kick-Ass and Kingsman creator Mark Millar. Judging by the trailer, the streaming service is clearly planning to make a big splash when it returns to the comic book series arena as the production values and epic scale are surprisingly robust. Thanks to purchasing Millar’s publishing company, MillarWorld, back in 2017, Netflix has an entire stable of properties to develop, and it went right for the biggest story it could find.

Jupiter’s Legacy focuses on a trio of aging beloved heroes, The Utopian (Josh Duhamel), Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), and Brainwave (Ben Daniels) as they struggle with preparing the next generation of heroes, who also happen to be their children. While the kids buckle under the pressure of living up to their parent’s example, they learn that the heroes before them weren’t so perfect either. Here’s the official synopsis:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

Jupiter’s Legacy starts streaming May 7 on Netflix.

(Via Netflix)