Jurassic World: Dominion recently became the first major studio movie to resume shooting in the U.K. in July, and Bryce Dallas Howard showed off the bruises to prove it. That film won’t arrive until June 2021, but before that happens — this September, actually — an animated series is coming to Netflix to quench some dinosaur thirst. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous presents the idea that, yes of course, parents would (still) send their kids to an island summer camp where they can frolic with peaceful, veggie loving dinosaurs. I think there’s no mystery how this is gonna turn out.

The series hails from executive producers Steven Spielberg (who seems determined to keep shaking everyone up, just like he did with 1993’s Jurassic Park), Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, and the visuals arrive courtesy of DreamWorks Animation at the behest of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. From the synopsis:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on September 18, and here’s a poster.