Getty Image

Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged attack in Chicago in January drew outrage across the entertainment world and beyond. But the attack which was first investigated as a hate crime may have a new angle.

ABC 7 Chicago reporter Rob Elgas tweeted on Thursday that a source said the attack may have been a setup in order to get Smollett attention after his Empire role was being written off.

BREAKING: Multiple soucres tell @ABC7Chicago Eyewitness News Jussie Smollet and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack – allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 15, 2019

Smollett claims he was brutally attacked, with racial and homophobic slurs directed toward him by unknown assailants. But according to Elgas, those attackers may have been plotting with Smollett himself to stage the incident.