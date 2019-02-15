Chicago Police Are Reportedly Investigating Whether Jussie Smollett’s Attack Was ‘Staged’

02.14.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged attack in Chicago in January drew outrage across the entertainment world and beyond. But the attack which was first investigated as a hate crime may have a new angle.

ABC 7 Chicago reporter Rob Elgas tweeted on Thursday that a source said the attack may have been a setup in order to get Smollett attention after his Empire role was being written off.

Smollett claims he was brutally attacked, with racial and homophobic slurs directed toward him by unknown assailants. But according to Elgas, those attackers may have been plotting with Smollett himself to stage the incident.

