Jussie Smollett’s role on Empire hangs in the balance of the ongoing criminal investigation into his alleged staging of an attack that was initially investigated as a hate crime. New wrinkles in the case are emerging, particularly regarding the Chicago PD’s revelation of a $3,500 check that police say Smollett used to enlist two Nigerian brothers, who were Empire extras, to fake the physical assault. However, Smollett’s team claims that this document doesn’t show that he hired the brothers to physically attack him but, instead, to physically train him (i.e., help him lose 20 pounds) for a music video shoot.

Yes, this case is growing even more nebulous after people were incredulous (and rolling with laughter) that Smollett would use such an easily traceable method to pay the brothers. TMZ claims to have receipts, though, in the form of the purported check and texts. According to the memo line on the check, the fee was for “5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don’t Go.” As for the texts, TMZ describes them and a Venmo payment: