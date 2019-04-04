Technically speaking, we still don’t know what exactly happened in the Jussie Smollett incident. Public opinion seems to be split, with comics in particular — including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan — not buying his claim that, in late January, the Empire actor was the victim of a hate crime by MAGA heads.
Some of the actor’s Empire colleagues have stayed by his side. One of them is Taraji P. Henson, who went on The View to innocently talk about her new movie, the Civil Rights era docudrama The Best of Enemies. Naturally, she was asked about Empire, and naturally, she was asked about Smollett, whose fate on the show remains uncertain. According to her, it’s actually pretty certain — unless it’s not.
The award-winning actress started by talking about Smollett himself. “I talk to Jussie all the time,” she said. “He’s doing well. We’re all doing well. The show is doing well.”