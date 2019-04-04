Getty Image

Technically speaking, we still don’t know what exactly happened in the Jussie Smollett incident. Public opinion seems to be split, with comics in particular — including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan — not buying his claim that, in late January, the Empire actor was the victim of a hate crime by MAGA heads.

Some of the actor’s Empire colleagues have stayed by his side. One of them is Taraji P. Henson, who went on The View to innocently talk about her new movie, the Civil Rights era docudrama The Best of Enemies. Naturally, she was asked about Empire, and naturally, she was asked about Smollett, whose fate on the show remains uncertain. According to her, it’s actually pretty certain — unless it’s not.

“I talk to Jussie all the time and he’s doing well.” Taraji P. Henson shares about life on the set of ‘Empire’ in light of the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett: “We’re all doing well, the show is doing well.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/TWgpcWYnyf — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2019

The award-winning actress started by talking about Smollett himself. “I talk to Jussie all the time,” she said. “He’s doing well. We’re all doing well. The show is doing well.”