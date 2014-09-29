Just How Craptacular Was The ‘Family Guy’ And ‘Simpsons’ Crossover?

Family Guy premiered on Fox on January 31, 1999, the same night The Simpsons aired “Sunday, Cruddy Sunday.” Both episodes received stellar ratings, boosted by cushy post-Super Bowl timeslots, and both episodes were about football. According to “The Simpsons Guy,” the two animated shows have been on equal footing ever since — they’re just as influential, just as beloved, and just as funny.
That’s the “best” joke in the entire episode. Except for the James Woods one. That was OK.
Let’s go through the worst and the best but mostly the worst “The Simpsons Guy” had to offer.
1. But before I say some mean things, let’s talk about what worked: most of the meta jokes and, um, I guess Brian’s scenes with Santa’s Stupid Name were fine? Oh, and:
Yup, the best thing about The Simpsons/Family Guy crossover were the characters from other shows.
2. In The Simpsons episode that preceded Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Family Guy last night, there was a crucial plot point involving someone saying “eh.” It’s almost as if the writers were begging Twitter to repeat their words back at them (and it did!). The same thing was true of “The Simpsons Guy,” which ended with the most meta joke of them all: Stewie’s uncontrollable sobbing. His impression of most Simpsons fans was better than Chris’ Matthew McConaughey.
3. *Sideshow Bob stepping on rakes noise*
4. “Animation is built on plagiarism! If it weren’t for someone plagiarizing The Honeymooners, we wouldn’t have The Flintstones. If someone hadn’t ripped off Sgt. Bilko, they’d be no Top Cat. Huckleberry Hound, Chief Wiggum, Yogi Bear? Hah! Andy Griffith, Edward G. Robinson, Art Carney.” Roger Myers made the same point this episode did 18 years ago. At least the Griffins didn’t go to Bumtown?
5. When I was 12 years old, Peter’s first fight with the chicken was the funniest thing I had ever seen (“Da Boom” still might be the show’s best episode). That was at least four chicken fights ago. Not only has the joke worn thin, but each battle has been that much longer than the one before it. Naturally, Homer vs. Peter felt like it lasted for seven hours. It was endlessly violent and cruel and other words I would never use to describe The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror” episodes notwithstanding. (Meg carving “Lisa” in her arm or Otto running over a group of children, presumably killing Sherri and Terri, was somehow more disturbing than the infamous “rape joke,” because at least that WAS a joke.) That’s the main problem with “The Simpsons Guy”: just because both shows are animated doesn’t mean they work well together — put another way, you can like chorizo tacos and cookie dough ice cream, but never want to eat a chorizo taco topped with cookie dough ice cream. The Simpsons and Family Guy are tonally different, and this episode was neither as well-plotted as the former at its best or as viciously sharp as the latter. It wasn’t the WORST. CROSSOVER. EVER., but it also wasn’t “A Star Is Burns.” It was:
R.I.P. Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky (feel free to talk about THAT, too.)
I liked it. It had the obvious jokes you expected, but they were spaced out nicely with other gags that I feel worked well. It’s a crossover episode. It’s like having ice cream for dinner: it’s never gonna be right, but it’ll be satisfying for the time it lasts.
Yeah, gotta agree with this. Not the most amazing thing ever, but it was still as good as a crossover between the shows lead by Family Guy’s crew could ever hope to be. I feel like they found a fairly happy medium between the shows’ tones, and the jokes landed with a lot more frequency than I was expecting. And since I have watched very little Family Guy since shortly after it’s first return, the fights haven’t worn thin, so no problem with that either.
In conclusion, Kurp is terrible and has the worst taste in everything.
I thought the actual season premiere of the Simpsons was pretty funny. Almost suspiciously so.
Then, of course, we had this steaming pile of overly long dreck. I suspect it would’ve been remembered as at least partially funny had they kept it to a half hour. The ‘which beer is better’ argument had a hint of what this could’ve been if it’d been more concise and not built on tired, worn-out Family Guy tropes, including the overly long Homer vs. Peter fight, which was just cheap.
Instead, as Kurp pointed out, the shows are tonally very different, and Family Guy’s over-the-top, gross-out shock humor was misplaced here (and downright unsettling at times). That and they recycled the same joke Bart cracked at the end of the Simpsons/Critic crossover. Cheap.
Instead, as Kurp pointed out, the shows are tonally very different, and Family Guy’s over-the-top, gross-out shock humor was misplaced here (and downright unsettling at times).
Couldn’t agree more. The Brian/Santa’s Little Helper bits worked the best, specifically because it skewed more Simpsons than Family Guy.
I haven’t watched FG in years, and based on what I saw last night, I’m glad I stopped (also, F that chicken fight, even at 12 you should have know it sucked).
To be fair, when the first chicken fight happened, no on knew it’d happen like 5 more times.
@LUNI_TUNZ – true, but by the time they drudged it up a second time, Family Guy had long since settled into it’s “HEY, THIS WAS FUNNY, RIGHT? IT WASN’T, WELL LETS DO IT 10 TIMES LONGER” phase by then.
I thought it was the funniest episode of FG in five years. Lot of good jokes and paid the Simpsons a proper amount of respect. That said, I was in a pretty dark place by 8 o’clock so take my review for what its worth.
It was mediocre. FG has a tendency to be the Flexo of TV shows: “YOU SUCK! Nah just kidding you’re alright.” It comes across like passive-aggressive wannabe bullying, and a straight hour of that shit is hell.
RIP Futurama
Yeah, it was pretty upsetting when Peter starts bitching about “I used to think you were funny, but you suck.”
Let’s be real here, FG had… 4? Good seasons? 3.5?
The Simpsons were great for more seasons than FG has even been on air.
“Let’s be real here, FG had… 4? Good seasons? 3.5?
The Simpsons were great for more seasons than FG has even been on air.”
The Simpsons only had about five great seasons.
I may be in the minority, but it was better than I was expecting. I was entertained, although certainly not top level that either has done.
I read this entire thing and I still don’t know what the best and worst things about the crossover were. These were just words about both shows.
The entry marked “1.” was the best stuff. Everything else was the worst.
I haven’t watched new episodes of either show in a long time, so I really didn’t have any expectations. I actually thought it was pretty entertaining.
Can we instead have a recap of a show that was actually funny last night?
Brooklyn Nine Nine premiered and it was fantastic. Especially lisping Terry.
Getting sprayed with cologne while showing all his teeth was great.
I really enjoyed the Simpsons premiere. And then this, Jesus.
Having watched a lot of early Simpsons lately due to the ongoing deluge at FXX, this episode felt particularly awful. As others have pointed out, the tone was just wrong—The Simpsons have never felt mean or gross, and seeing Homer seriously contemplating crushing someone’s skull with a rock was legit disturbing. It reminded me how much FG sucks and how much better The Simpsons are/were.
The same Homer who constantly strangles his 10-year old son.
cartoon violence is not the same thing as violence in cartoons
God point, @DEVO
What annoys me is that, frankly, there was a time when Simpsons writers wouldn’t have even farted in the direction of this shit and now “everybody loves one another”
Yup. FG is the Mad TV of animated humor.
Simpsons meets Family Guy!? Wow!!! That’s like getting to see Joe Louis fight Muhammad Ali!!!
Of course, the Simpsons-Family Guy crossover in 2014 is exactly like Louis-Ali in 2014. One’s been dead for years, one’s old and sick, and a shell of its formal self. I don’t know which show is which, but you know what I’m saying…
*pops on one of the 30 golden age episodes still on the DVR from the marathon*
That Bob’s Burgers joke didnt make any sense. How are they “carrying” a show that comes on before them?
Because bobs burgers wouldn’t exist without either. Its not commercialy viable enough to stand on its own
Bobs Burger is killing right now tho. Bobs Burgers & American Dad > Family Guy & present day The Simpsons
Isn’t Bob’s Burgers doing really well? The joke felt like a little bit of a cheap shot.
I really have to say out of all their shows on the Sunday Lineup, I find myself looking forward to Bob’s Burgers and American Dad more than the others.
But then again, maybe that joke was made just to set up the much funnier shot made at The Cleveland Show.
The joke would have made more sense had Bob’s Burgers just not won an Emmy for best animated show. As @DramaOnDisplay said, the joke was set up to take a shot at the Cleveland Show.
agree with you all and I’ll just add my comment here instead of making a new one. I see nothing but positive about Bob’s Burgers and Entertainment Weekly just selected Tina Belcher as the best character on TV (for whatever that’s worth).
I’ve been watching the Simpsons since The Tracy Ullman days and watch out of habit now.
Family Guy and Seth McFarland wore out their welcome in my life a long time ago.
If anything, I think the freshness of Bob’s Burgers is what’s carrying the other two shows. Or, in my case, getting people to tune it at all to “Animation Domination” or whatever the hell Fox is calling their Sunday nights now.
I kinda took it as a ratings thing. The ratings of Bob’s Burgers are a good amount weaker than The Simpsons and Family Guy I believe. If it wasn’t on the same night as them, it would be cancelled. Remember it’s mostly all about the ratings in why a show stays on.
The gas pump scene was terrific. The cutaway to the German porn store was perfect.
@Rezman27 . This.
There were some occasional gems tucked away in there. Such as Lisa trying to get Meg to find her inner light or whatever and the inevitable line that followed. Or the “Took Apu” gag. Yeah, it was a pooh joke and childish but it made me giggle.
yeah the “took Apu” joke was a decent simpsons style joke.
It might’ve been bad as a Simpsons episode. But since it was a Family Guy episode it garners a “meh”. I actually laughed a couple times.
Man, fuck Sherri and Terri. I’m glad they’re dead.
This episode reminded me why I stopped watching the Simpsons.
It wasn’t that bad guys. Not great, but watcahble. The only really awful parts were the fight and the carwash scene.
Agreed. Take those two scenes out and it might have been a very funny half hour.
come on! even tho i expects to not like the car wash after seeing it repeatedly promo’d i actually laughed out loud during it. sort of like the dead frog joke that gets me everytime i see it. (you have a point with the fight however).
no. the carwash was not funny. at all.
This wasn’t a Simpsons episode. It was the Simpsons doing FG a huge favor. So I don’t really think of it in terms of Simpsons humor. Basically it was just family guy with some yellow characters added. There were some horrible moments but overall it was fine. Not great, but fine.
Also; “I’m old, so I’m the victim” deserves some credit.
It really wasn’t THAT bad. It was weird. It was on par with most Family Guy episodes. Which made it barely watchable to mostly forgettable.
I will say, The Simpsons is gradually improving. They have like 3-4 really decent-good episodes a year now, and all of them are at least watchable.
3-4 good episodes out of 22 is a terrible batting average.
I’d commend the guy who would sit through 22 terrible episodes of television just to tell everyone else about which 3 or 4 of them are actually watchable, but then I probably wouldn’t trust your judgement on that anyway because you’re willing to sit through 22 bad episodes of television.
I thought it was pretty funny. I don’t get the Family Guy hate, last season was pretty funny, particularly the Cleveland episode.
In an age where every little minute thing has to be detailed and criticized if it’s not up to the unrealistic (sometimes not) standards each and every individual has for something, can we all shut the fuck up and just sit down and watch TV for a half hour? I basically did that; I told my brain to not try to analyses or try to find fault with the episode, and I enjoyed it greatly. I can honestly say it was the most entertaining episode of FAMILY GUY that I’ve seen in a long time. I capitalize Family Guy because, as someone above me said, this isn’t an episode of the Simpsons. This is an episode of Family Guy with the Simpsons as guest stars (even though the cartoon itself would have you think otherwise). If you came here expecting it to be Simpson like in the humor, you’ll not enjoy yourself because this is Family Guy first and foremost. Once you make that connection, you can either enjoy it or dislike it for what it really is and not what I think a fair amount of people want it to be.
This is my take as well.
And shit, not even an hour. 40 minutes since we’re all downloading scum.
This. It’s just a TV show! It wasn’t the best thing out there & it wasn’t the worst. I enjoyed it, I laughed & chuckled & I got the references. There was some gold & there was some crap, but it was good for what it was.
“can we all shut the fuck up and just sit down and watch TV for a half hour?”
But see, you couldn’t even make it through the whole hour-long episode!
I liked it and my opinion is the only thing that matters to me.
I feel like MacFarlane and Groening had a meeting where they couldn’t agree on how much thinly veiled subtext they wanted to include so they just decided to OVERDO THE SHIT OUT OF IT.
You my friend i like.
As someone who hasn’t watched new Simpsons episodes since like 2001, holy crap, how much have Chief Wiggum and Apu’s voices changed!? Me no likey.
I still watch new Simpsons episodes, and Apu’s voice was way off. My wife is just a casual fan, and even she noticed. She asked if they (FG) brought in other actors to do the voices of the Simpsons characters.
Chief Wiggum’s voice seemed normal, though.
Wiggum seemed higher and squeakier than normal. Homer’s voice has gotten higher and almost lispy over the years too. I dunno, maybe just me, or maybe the difference between my TV now and the old 20″ box I used to watch 15 years ago. Glad I’m not alone on Apu though.
There was a lot I didn’t like, but I thought the Bart/Stewie plot line worked well. Seeing Stewie try to emulate Bart was funny and actually kind of sweet, but also served as decent exploration of the inherent differences in the two show’s comedic styles.
Pretty much everything else was disposable.
By even WATCHING this you perpetuate the abuse. STOP THE CYCLE OF PAIN.
I’m sorry but if you liked the Simpsons premiere more than this, you’re batshit insane. That episode sucked. A year of speculating who would die. Most people guessed right, but then immediately countered with “it couldn’t possibly be that minor…” and it was. Garbage, not worthy of a premiere episode. Also, Krusty episodes for the most part are crap and always have been.
Yea, Krusty episodes are awful. Doesn’t matter what season it is.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one. I liked the crossover much better than the premiere. & I can’t stand Krusty episodes.
Kamp Krusty is good. “We want Krunchy! We Want Krunchy!”
“The Last Temptation of Krust”.
(drops mic)
to all the “it’s a tv show! get over it” peoples: you are reading a TV blog’s comment section. Go take your global concern to CNN
It was fine. Too long, but fine. I’ll likely never watch it again, but last night was the first time in a long time I’ve laughed even a little at either show
The 5 worst things about you.
1. The fact you take a cartoon seriously.
2. You seriously think that seth macfarlane gives a shit
3. You think only unique things are good. Name one thing on tv in the past few years that it totally unique.
4. The obvious jokes like the Cleveland show crashing and burning were the funniest.
5. You are taking the time to point out what is wrong with a cartoon.
It’s a blog about TV shows, of which this happened to be, despite being just “a cartoon”, so yeah, it’s being reviewed seriously.
Also, Seth MacFarlane DOESN’T give a shit. Which was established like 3 years ago when he did an interview stating that Family Guy should have ended already. Of course, that’s not giving a shit in an entirely different context.
If you read Uproxx regularly, you could probably find several other things much worse about Josh Kurp. I like being mean for no reason.
I was fine with the episode. I chuckled a few times, laughed once or twice. The key is not getting so jaded over the concept that you can not longer just sit back and laugh at a goddamn cartoon.
Also, let’s remember that this was a Family Guy episode, written entirely by the Family Guy staff and premiering in the Family Guy time slot. Other than animators and voice talent, the only involvement from the Simpsons side of things were some tweaked lines at the behest of Simpsons producers. From that perspective, was this really any better or worse than any other Family Guy episode?
The episode was overall pretty well done, albeit not incredible. You are seriously just being a dick about it. What a lame thing to be snooty about.
My problem was it was a Family Guy episode and what I hate about Family Guy shined throughout the episode. They had the Simpsons there and it was nice, but it wasn’t groundbreaking. If anything it was the Simpsons going down to their level.
It had its moments, but it reminded me why I don’t watch Family Guy anymore.
Say, what the hell did Marge do this episode? I’ve seen nowhere any mention of Marge and what she did this entire episode.
she told Lois it would be a good idea to wear a bra when she visits someone’s house.
THAT made me laugh
I enjoyed this episode very much. But I think most of the hip internet dwelling commenters made up their mind that it would be awful long before it ever aired
Pretty much how I feel. I watched it and I enjoyed it. It wasn’t a masterpiece or anything but it was entertaining enough. But of course since it was announced people have been referring to it as horrible and a trainwreck. It’s hard to enjoy something when you go into it not wanting to enjoy it.
“It’s much funnier than unrelated live-action sketch show of a similar broad genre. Sunscreen also tastes a lot better than shampoo.”
It was alright. Alot of FG’s humor just doesn’t mesh well with the Simpsons style.
I just watched this episode and damn was it bad. And how dare they rip on Bob’s Burgers which is currently better than both shows combined.
Why does “Stroke’s” have the apostrophe in it? Is it supposed to be Broad Stroke Is With Jake? Is Broad Stroke a separate person?
Well, I will give it to the execs – that was the first time I tuned into Family Guy in over 5 years. Had some chuckles, now I will go back to ignoring it…
I think the strongest moments of the show were when they channeled some Simpsons style humor. The marquee on the movie theater showing “Astin Martin” was sorta a non-joke, but they tried.
all the Family Guy style humor was just painful.
It wasn’t bad. They tried to shove everything into an hour.
So thats who was dying this season?
Did you forget to finish this “Critical Review”?
You forgot to mention the buts and ifs… Where’s the funny relevant criticism usually expected from a comedic article?
This blur feels as if you gave up half way through the assessment and decided to just point out SOME of the annoyances of the attempted hilarious crossover. If I could, I’d rate this attempt at a review a half-assed 2 out of 5.
The Simpsons should just fucking die already, same goes for FG.
Please tell me this will be the only one like this. Family Guy sucks, and I agree with someone else who said the Simpsons lowered themselves to their level.
Sadly we live in a time where people expect more than they can ever get, and get all angry and wanna rant about how everything is terrible. South Park episode where stan thinks everything is sh*t is a perfect summing up of how most people are about things. Sorry, I take that back. How most people on the internet are these days. I do believe there are alot of happy people that don’t wanna spend time moaning about pointless matters on the internet. The cross over episode was a one of a kind thing. They have 2 very diffierent styles of writing, and came together to try and reflect both. I think it worked. It wasn’t any worse than the average episode of simpsons or family guy have got. Once upon a time both shows were the wittiest, cleverest shows out there.
loved the episode, hate this article
